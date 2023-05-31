Here's Why Women Should Add More Zinc To Their Diet

Good sources of zinc include seafood, poultry, red meat, beans, nuts, & whole grains

Nutrients play a crucial role in women's health. Proper nutrition ensures that women maintain optimal health throughout all stages of their life, including childhood, adolescence, and adulthood. Nutrients provide energy and help support the body's normal physiological functions.

The right balance of nutrients can prevent or reduce the risk of various diseases, promote a healthy immune system, and sustain good mental health. Along with this, women have unique nutritional needs because of hormonal and physical differences.

A woman's body undergoes various changes throughout her lifetime, such as puberty, pregnancy, lactation, and menopause. These changes can impact her nutritional needs and require a higher intake of nutrients.

Zinc is one such mineral that supports these body functions, including the immune system, cellular growth and repair, and hormone production. Women require an adequate amount of zinc in their diet to maintain their well-being. Continue reading as we share the many ways in which adding more zinc to your diet can help improve your overall health.

9 Reasons why women should add more zinc to their diet:

1. Supports reproductive health

Zinc plays a critical role in the development and function of the reproductive organs in women. It is also responsible for the production of oestrogen, progesterone, and testosterone in the body, which are critical hormones needed for sexual development, fertility, and a healthy menstrual cycle.

2. Promotes skin health

Zinc has antimicrobial properties that help to prevent acne, eczema, and other skin infections. It also helps to promote collagen production, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin and reducing the signs of ageing.

3. Boosts immune system

Zinc is essential for healthy immune function. It helps to produce and activate immune system cells that fight off bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms.

4. Supports brain function

Zinc is necessary for the development and functioning of the brain. It is involved in the synthesis of neurotransmitters, which are critical for nerve impulse transmission and mood regulation.

5. Enhances wound healing

Zinc is critical for wound healing, as it helps to promote cell growth and repair. It also has anti-inflammatory effects that help to reduce inflammation and improve healing time.

6. Improves thyroid function

Zinc is essential for the production and metabolism of thyroid hormones, which play a critical role in regulating metabolism, mood, and energy levels in the body.

7. Protects against cancer

Zinc has antioxidant properties that help to prevent oxidative damage to cells, which can lead to the development of cancer. It is also involved in DNA repair, which can prevent cells from becoming cancerous.

8. Reduces inflammation

Zinc has anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce inflammation throughout the body. This can help to alleviate symptoms of inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and inflammatory bowel disease.

9. Improves mood

Zinc is necessary for the production and regulation of neurotransmitters like serotonin, which can improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

In conclusion, women, in particular, should ensure that they consume enough zinc to support their reproductive health, brain function, immune system, and other body functions. Good sources of zinc include seafood, poultry, red meat, beans, nuts, and whole grains.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.