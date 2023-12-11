Here's Why We Must Consume Sufficient Magnesium

Diets high in magnesium have been associated in research to a decreased risk of type 2 diabetes

Magnesium is good for your heart, blood sugar, and mood, among other things. It can be found in a variety of foods, including beans, nuts, seeds, and leafy greens. Even though it can be found in a variety of foods, such as beans, nuts, seeds, and leafy greens, many people don't receive enough of it in their diets. Read on as we discuss the importance of consuming suffice magnesium.

Why we should consume magnesium sufficiently:

1. Boost exercise performance

Magnesium aids in the transfer of blood sugar to your muscles and the removal of lactate, which can accumulate during physical activity and lead to exhaustion. Studies suggest that elderly persons and those with magnesium deficiencies may benefit most from taking supplements to enhance their exercise ability.

2. Helps manage diabetes

Diets high in magnesium have been associated in research to a decreased risk of type 2 diabetes. This could be the result of magnesium's significant involvement in insulin metabolism and glucose regulation. An insufficiency of magnesium has the potential to exacerbate insulin resistance, a disorder that frequently precedes type 2 diabetes. On the flip side, low magnesium levels could result from insulin resistance.

3. Improves heart health

Magnesium is essential for maintaining the health and strength of your heart. An increased magnesium intake was associated in another research with a decreased risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. Supplemental magnesium may also lower a number of heart disease risk variables, including as triglycerides, systolic blood pressure, LDL (bad) and HDL (good) cholesterol, particularly in individuals who are magnesium deficient.

4. Strengthens bones

Magnesium is also necessary for proper bone development, even though calcium has received the majority of attention in research on the subject. Due to its ability to modulate the levels of calcium and vitamin D, two key nutrients that are essential for bone health, magnesium may have a direct and indirect positive impact on bone health.

5. Help manage PMS

One of the most prevalent disorders affecting women of childbearing age with a feminine body is premenstrual syndrome (PMS). It frequently results in symptoms like fatigue, irritation, cramping in the abdomen, and water retention. According to some study, taking magnesium supplements may aid with migraine attacks and menstrual cramps in addition to PMS symptoms.

6. Might boost mental health

Anxiety and sadness are two mood disorders that may be influenced by magnesium levels. Anxiety levels may be correlated with low magnesium levels. The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, a group of three glands that regulate an individual's response to stress, is partially to blame for this.

7. Improve sleep quality

Supplemental magnesium is a popular natural treatment for insomnia and other sleep-related problems. This is due to the fact that magnesium controls a number of neurotransmitters, including gamma aminobutyric acid, that are involved in sleep.

Magnesium is a necessary macronutrient that is important for numerous bodily functions, such as mood, muscle, neuron, and bone health. Studies have connected many health issues with insufficient levels of magnesium. A physician might suggest taking magnesium supplements if a patient cannot obtain enough of the mineral from their food on a daily basis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.