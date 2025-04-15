Here's How You Can Reduce Your Risk Of Parkinson's

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects movement. It occurs when nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine, a chemical responsible for transmitting signals for smooth and coordinated muscle movements start to deteriorate and die. The exact cause of Parkinson's isn't fully known, but it's believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors. While there is no guaranteed way to prevent Parkinson's, research suggests that certain lifestyle choices and habits may reduce the risk or delay its onset by protecting brain health, reducing oxidative stress, and improving dopamine function. Read on as we share tips to help reduce your risk.

Tips that may help lower your risk of developing Parkinson's

1. Exercise regularly

Engaging in regular physical activity, particularly aerobic exercise, has been shown to improve brain health and motor control. Exercise stimulates neuroplasticity, enhances dopamine signalling, and reduces oxidative stress.

2. Eat a brain-healthy diet

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats (like olive oil), nuts, and fish provides antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that protect neurones. The Mediterranean diet in particular has been linked to a lower risk of Parkinson's due to its ability to reduce inflammation and support vascular and brain health.

3. Limit exposure to pesticides and environmental toxins

Long-term exposure to certain pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals has been associated with a higher risk of Parkinson's. Reducing contact by choosing organic produce, using protective gear when gardening, and avoiding areas with high industrial pollution can help reduce environmental triggers.

4. Consume caffeine in moderation

Studies suggest that moderate caffeine intake especially from sources like coffee or green tea may be linked to a reduced risk of Parkinson's. Caffeine is thought to protect dopamine-producing neurones and support brain function. However, balance is key, as too much caffeine may affect sleep or increase anxiety in some people.

5. Get enough sleep and address sleep disorders

Chronic sleep deprivation and disorders like REM sleep behaviour disorder (RBD) are early warning signs of Parkinson's. Maintaining regular sleep hygiene, avoiding screens before bed, and addressing sleep problems early can help the brain detox and repair—functions that are critical for neuroprotection.

6. Stay mentally active

Engaging in cognitive challenges like reading, learning new skills, playing musical instruments, or solving puzzles keeps the brain sharp and may delay neurological decline. Mental stimulation helps build cognitive reserve, which could protect against diseases like Parkinson's.

7. Maintain social connections

Regular social interaction has been linked to better mood, reduced stress, and slower cognitive decline, all of which play a role in reducing Parkinson's risk. Staying connected through hobbies, volunteering, or group activities supports emotional well-being and brain function.

8. Avoid head injuries

Traumatic brain injuries, especially repeated ones, may increase the likelihood of Parkinson's later in life. Wearing helmets during biking or contact sports and using fall-prevention strategies in older age can help prevent such injuries and protect brain integrity.

9. Stay hydrated and support gut health

Dehydration and poor gut health can negatively impact the gut-brain axis, which plays a key role in neurological health. Drinking plenty of water and eating fibre-rich, probiotic foods like yogurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables supports a healthy microbiome and may reduce neuroinflammation.

Follow these tips if you wish to lower your risk of Parkinson's.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.