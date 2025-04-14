Heatwave Alert: CM Yogi Directs Action Plan For UP, Tips to Stay Safe

Given the Meteorological Department's prediction of above-normal temperatures from April to mid-May, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all departments to adhere rigorously to the Heat Wave (Loo) Action Plan. To emphasise readiness, he has directed that workers, especially those at construction and industrial sites, undergo routine health examinations in collaboration with the Health Department. In this article, we outline strategies shared by the CM to ensure protection from the heatwave and also share tips you can follow to ensure safety from the heatwave.

A comprehensive, multi-level strategy combining the departments of Health, Urban Development, Labor, Animal Husbandry, and Rural Development has been implemented to address the impacts of high heat, including fatigue and dehydration. The plan calls for frequent road watering, the creation of shaded spaces in parks and workplaces, animal shelters, and easy access to necessary medications. The Chief Minister has given the District Magistrates and all relevant ministries stern instructions to follow the plan and not allow for any laxity, especially when it comes to managing shelters, making sure there is water, and putting on awareness campaigns.

Besides the measures taken by the government, precautionary tips can help keep you safe. Read on as we share how.

Here's how you can stay safe

1. Stay hydrated

During a heatwave, your body loses a significant amount of water and electrolytes through sweat. Dehydration increases the risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Drink water consistently throughout the day, even if you're not thirsty. Coconut water, buttermilk, and electrolyte-rich drinks like ORS are excellent options to replace lost minerals.

2. Wear light and breathable clothing

Clothing acts as your first layer of defence. Opt for loose-fitting, light-coloured clothes made of natural fabrics like cotton or linen. These materials allow better air circulation and reflect sunlight rather than absorbing it, keeping your body cooler.

3. Avoid going out during peak hours

The sun is usually at its strongest between 12 PM and 4 PM. Try to stay indoors during this window. If you must go out, seek shade frequently and walk on the shady side of the street.

4. Use sunscreen and protective accessories

Excessive sun exposure can cause sunburns, skin damage, and increase your risk of heatstroke. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher at least 30 minutes before stepping out. Reapply every 2–3 hours if you're out for long.

5. Cool your living space

During a heatwave, homes can trap heat, especially if not well-ventilated. Keep windows and curtains closed during the day to block the sun, and open them in the evening when it's cooler. Use fans or air conditioners if available.

6. Take cool showers or wet towel wipes

Taking a cool shower or wiping your body with a damp, cold towel can bring down your core body temperature. If you don't have access to showers throughout the day, wiping areas like your neck, wrists, underarms, and feet can provide instant relief.

7. Eat light, water-rich foods

Heavy meals generate more heat during digestion. Instead, opt for smaller, more frequent meals that are easy to digest. Include water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and leafy greens.

Keep an eye on local weather forecasts and heatwave warnings. Follow public advisories from health departments. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated.

