Haircare: Biotin Can Boost Your Hair Growth; Try These Biotin Homemade Hair Masks

Applying these hair masks can help moisturise your hair and boost your hair health

All it takes to have healthy hair is a slight change in your diet, hair care routine, and use of homemade hair masks for hair growth and thickness. A B vitamin called biotin aids in the body's process of converting food into energy.

It is essential for the health of the eyes, hair, skin, and brain and is also known as vitamin H or vitamin B7. Moreover, it might aid liver function. As biotin is a water-soluble vitamin, your body cannot store it. You must therefore regularly drink it to keep levels at a sufficient level.

Damage, dryness, flakes, and frizz are just a few examples of hair problems. Several things, including as heat in enclosed spaces, the seasons, hot hair appliances, and environmental conditions, might contribute to these changes. You may make DIY homemade hair masks in your kitchen using commonplace products.

You can create an at-home spa experience using items from your pantry. Homemade remedies might help your scalp and strands. Read on as we share some simple biotin-rich homemade masks you can try to boost your hair health.

Try these biotin-rich homemade hair masks:

1. Banana coconut hair mask

Coconut has long been a lifesaver for hair due to the antioxidants it contains. It promotes hair development in addition to nourishing the hair and scalp. Potassium-rich bananas aid to promote hair growth and prevent hair breaking. Blend coconut oil and a ripe banana together to make this banana hair mask. This combination should be given a small amount of coconut milk. Before washing it off, apply the mixture to the hair and scalp and let it sit for a while. This hair mask works wonders to stop hair loss.

2. Eggs hair mask

Eggs are excellent for preserving the health of your hair since they are full of B-complex vitamins, proteins, and minerals. Moreover, egg provides volume to hair and encourages the creation of new hair. An egg hair mask is made by cracking an egg into a basin and adding a tablespoon of honey. To get a smooth paste, thoroughly combine. Apply it to your hair and scalp, then leave it in place for 15 minutes. To get rid of the eggy scent, thoroughly rinse your hair before washing it with shampoo and a fragrant conditioner.

3. Avocado, honey, lemon & olive oil

Natural oils from avocados function as a detangler by coating the hair to make it simple to comb through without pulling or tangles and can also help heal and nourish a dry scalp. The hydrating hair mask of your dreams, in other words. Lemon is an antimicrobial and helps with dandruff when it is introduced. Manuka honey aids with hydration and lustre, and olive oil shields hair from heat.

4. Amla hair mask

Amla and shikakai are abundant in vitamin C. This boosts the collagen in your scalp and aids in promoting hair development. Shikakai's antioxidants prevent free radical damage, while amla's minerals promote better blood flow to the scalp. 2 teaspoons of amla powder and 2 teaspoons of shikakai powder should be combined in a bowl to make this mask. Make a smooth mixture that is not very watery by adding water. After applying the paste to your scalp and hair, give it 45 minutes to dry. Like you would normally, rinse off.

5. Yoghurt hair mask

Yoghurt is a fantastic homemade hair mask for frizzy hair because it contains lactic acid, which moisturises and controls frizz in hair. For this hair curd mask, the ingredients can be combined to get the desired haircare results. Add avocados for strength and shine as well as lemon and lime for PH balance. If you want to add the most shine possible, safflower or sunflower seed oil is a good organic oil to use. Apply the mask to your hair after combining yoghurt with the ingredients of your choosing, and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes.

Incorporate these hair masks to your haircare routine 1-2 times a week for visible results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.