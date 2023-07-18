Hair Fall Control: Add These Essential Nutrients To Your Diet For Healthy Hair

Hair care tips: A nutritious diet can help control hair fall

Are you struggling with hair fall? Fear not, for the secret to luscious locks lies in a nutrient-rich diet. Just when you thought expensive medical treatments were the only way out, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra is here with the solution. In an Instagram post, she lists the reasons behind hair fall. Chemical and heat treatments, hormonal changes during pregnancy, hormonal imbalances like PCOS and hypothyroidism, medical conditions such as autoimmune disorders, and nutrient deficiencies - these are the causes that can snatch away our strands.

A healthy diet plays a crucial role. Say goodbye to hair loss and say hello to healthy hair with the power of nourishing foods.

In the caption of this informative video, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra suggests some important nutrients and their food sources that are essential for healthy hair.

Protein : It is vital for strong hair, and you can find it in lentils, beans, eggs, dairy, chicken, meat and seafood

Iron : leafy veggies, legumes, seeds, nuts, chicken and meat provide iron to our body

Vitamin D : It can be sourced through sunlight, eggs and seafood, nourishing your hair from within

B vitamins : These can be found in whole grains, legumes, leafy veggies, eggs, dairy, fish, meat, bananas, seeds, peanuts and chicken

Vitamin C : It can be sourced from citrus fruits, amla, guava, strawberries, bell peppers, tomatoes, kiwi and broccoli

Zinc : Eggs, chicken, dark chocolate, pumpkin seeds, watermelon seeds, sesame seeds, peanuts and soy are the sources of zinc

Sulphur : Eggs, onions, garlic, cabbage, beans, legumes and nuts can come in handy

Vitamin E: You can find vitamin E in sunflower seeds, eggs, vegetable oils and avocados

Take a look at Pooja Malhotra's post below:

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra keeps on enlightening her Instagram family about good hair health. Earlier, she posted a video to make a hair pack for growth and frizz control. Here's the method:

In a pan, combine coconut oil, curry leaves, methi dana, kalonji and chopped onion

Heat until the onion turns brown, then turn off the flame and let it cool

Once cooled, strain the oil into an empty coconut oil jar, filling up to 2/3rd of its capacity

Add castor oil until the jar is full, close it and give it a good shake

Take 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel and mix it with 3 tbsp of the oil in a bowl

Mix well to create a nourishing hair pack

Apply the hair pack to your hair at least an hour before washing your hair

After an hour, wash your hair as usual and witness healthier, frizz-free hair

Take a look at the full video below:

So, get your dream hair with these expert tips.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.