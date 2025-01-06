Feeling Overindulged After The Holidays? Fitness Coach Suggests Easy Detox Tips

Let us admit it – most of us had a fantastic Christmas and New Year celebration. From indulging in our favourite snacks to enjoying delicious mocktails and cocktails, we all set aside our diets to savour the holiday season. But now that the festivities are over, it's time to refocus on our health. The big question is: how do we do that?

Worry not! Fitness coach Luke Coutinho is here to guide those feeling “puffed up, bloated, and slow.” For anyone tempted to try “fad detox plans,” Luke offers a straightforward, natural solution. His advice? “No drama, just get back on track.”

In an Instagram post, Luke suggests a simple yet effective detox method:

Stop eating after sunset and eat only after sunrise.

If you're not hungry right after sunrise, extend your circadian fast until you feel hungry.

“Giving your digestive system a complete break from food is a powerful natural cleanse,” he explains. Luke recommends following this method for about three days.

In addition to this, Luke Coutinho shared these practical tips to detox your body:

Natural detoxification and organ cleansing occur during deep sleep. Prioritize fixing your sleep schedule to ensure your body gets adequate rest for optimal recovery.

Start sweating it out with regular workouts, whether it's a walk, yoga, or gym sessions. Consistency is key to regaining your fitness.

Be consistent with breathing exercises and pranayama. Pair them with meditation and self-reflection. Detoxing your mind not only improves mental clarity but also has a profound positive impact at the cellular level on your physical health.

Luke Coutinho also suggests some superfoods for overall recovery. He advised eating ginger, garlic, onions, cooked cruciferous vegetables, lemon, carrots, beets, cucumber, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, walnuts, virgin olive oil, coconut oil, ghee, black tea, black coffee, green tea, cinnamon, clove, turmeric and nutmeg.

