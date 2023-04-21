Eye Health: Amla & 8 Other Foods To Keep Your Eyes Strong and Healthy Through Summer

Your diet is an important aspect of maintaining good eye health

Summer is a time when most people spend their days outdoors. However, the sun's harmful rays and the dry heat can take a toll on your eyes. Consuming the right foods is an essential aspect of keeping your eyes healthy and strong. Keep reading as we share some of the best foods to help you maintain strong eyesight through the summer.

8 Best foods for your eyes in summer:

1. Amla

Amla or Indian Gooseberry is a great source of Vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent eye damage caused by free radicals. Amla also contains other antioxidants that improve visual clarity and prevent cataracts.

2. Carrots

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, a nutrient that converts to Vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is essential for eye health, and it helps improve night vision, prevent eye infections, and reduce the risk of cataracts. They are also very refreshing and are a great addition to your diet in summer.

3. Leafy Greens

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and collard greens are full of nutrients that are crucial for eye health, such as lutein and zeaxanthin. These nutrients can help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration, which is a leading cause of blindness in older adults.

4. Almonds

Almonds are a good source of Vitamin E, which helps protect the eyes from damage caused by free radicals. Vitamin E also reduces the risk of age-related eye diseases and improves eye health. However, make sure to eat them in moderation as they are very high in calories.

5. Fish

Fish such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids are essential for eye health, and they can help prevent dry eye syndrome, reduce the risk of cataracts, and improve visual acuity.

6. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in Vitamin C, which is an important antioxidant that helps prevent eye damage. Vitamin C also helps improve the functioning of the blood vessels in the eyes.

7. Eggs

Eggs are a great source of lutein and zeaxanthin, two essential nutrients that are important for eye health. These nutrients help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts, and they also help improve visual acuity.

8. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent damage to the eyes. Lycopene also helps reduce the risk of cataracts, and it can help improve visual function. Lycopene is also proven helpful in protecting your skin from the sun.

In addition to these foods, it is essential to drink plenty of water to keep your eyes hydrated. Dehydration can cause your eyes to feel dry and itchy, so make sure to drink at least 8 glasses of water every day. Eating a diet rich in antioxidants, essential nutrients, and healthy fats is key to maintaining strong and healthy eyesight during the summer.

