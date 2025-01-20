Dermatologist Reveals What Is The Right Age To Start Using Retinol

Whether you're new to skincare or a connoisseur of the game, you probably know what retinol is. The vitamin A derivative is among the greatest anti-ageing products that strengthen DNA repair and works on skincare woes such as discolouration, fine lines, and wrinkles. Even though the product is widely recommended by dermatologists, many people are still confused about the right time to use this anti-ageing miracle. in her latest Instagram post, dermatologist Jaishree Sharad answers the question.

She says, "As dermatologists, we may prescribe retinol to patients as early as 16 years old. These creams are prescription medications used for treating acne, including back acne and face acne, typically prescribed to patients around 18, 19, or 20 years old. However, it's important not to use these products on your own without a prescription."

Speaking about the right time to use retinol, Jaishree adds, "If you're asking about when to start using retinol for general skincare, I would recommend starting in your late 20s, around 28 or 29. This is the age when collagen degradation begins to accelerate, and your cell cycle starts slowing down, which is when retinol can be more beneficial."

In her previous Instagram post, Jaishree Sharad shared the skincare routine for people going through menopause. She said, "Because there is an estrogen dip, the skin gets dry, you may develop fine lines, and you may also have hyperpigmentation. So what are the things that you must use? Number one, moisturize, moisturize, moisturize, not just your face, but your entire body."

She adviced using sunscreen and recommends using hydrating ingredients like tonic acid, barrier repair heroes like ceramides, and collagen boosters like retinoids.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.