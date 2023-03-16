Dementia: Yoga Poses That Could Lower Your Risk Of Cognitive Decline

Tree pose can help boost our brain function and overall health

Yoga is known to have numerous benefits for the physical and mental health of an individual. In addition to improving flexibility, relieving stress, and promoting better sleep quality, practicing yoga can also lower the risk of developing dementia.

Dementia is a progressive neurological disorder that affects the brain's functioning and leads to memory loss, difficulty in communicating, and impaired cognitive ability. According to the World Health Organization, around 50 million people are affected by dementia worldwide, with 10 million new cases occurring annually. Researchers suggest that lifestyle changes, including regular exercise, may help reduce the risk of developing dementia.

Yoga poses that could aid in lowering the risk of dementia:

1. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Adho Mukha Svanasana, or Downward-Facing Dog pose, is an inverted posture that directs blood flow to the brain and stimulates the nervous system. This pose helps increase oxygenation to the brain, which helps promote healthy brain function and reduces the risk of dementia. Here's how you can practice it:

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

2. Trikonasana

Trikonasana, or Triangle pose, is a standing pose that stretches the spine, strengthens the legs, and improves balance. This pose enhances circulation to the brain, which can improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Follow these steps to perform this asana:

Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface

Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward

The heels ought to be parallel to one another

Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat

You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso

Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times each side

3. Vrikshasana

Vrikshasana, or Tree pose, is a balancing pose that strengthens the legs, hips, and core muscles. This pose improves focus and concentration, which can help prevent cognitive decline and improve brain function. Follow this steps to practice it:

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

4. Vajrasana

Vajrasana not only keeps the mind steady and quiet, but it also treats digestive acidity and gas production, eases knee discomfort, tones the muscles in the thighs, and eases back pain. Exercise supports sexual organ health and aids in the management of urine issues. Follow these pointers to perform this pose:

Kneel on the floor

Point your feet in a straight line with your legs

At the same time, cinch your knees and ankles together

Your big toes should connect and the bottoms of your feet should be facing upward

As you recline on your legs, breath out

Your calves will support your thighs, and your heels will support your buttocks

Once you're comfortable, place your hands on your thighs and slightly move your pelvis backward and forth

Slowly inhale and exhale while you arrange your spine so that you are sitting up straight

Push your tailbone toward the floor while lifting your body up using only your head as a lever

Your chin should be parallel to the floor as you straighten your head to look forward

Put your arms at your sides and place your hands, palms down, on your thighs

5. Paschimottanasana

This pose calms the body and relaxes the mind. Also, it assists in bringing fresh blood to the brain, which calms the mind and lessens worry, melancholy, and insomnia. Here's how to perform it:

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

In conclusion, practicing these yoga poses and techniques can help promote brain health, prevent cognitive decline, and lower the risk of developing dementia. Incorporating yoga into your daily routine can have beneficial effects not only on your mental health but also on your overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.