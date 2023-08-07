Covid 19: Here's Everything We Know About The New Covid Variant Eris

Wear a mask in closed crowded spaces if you are noticing cases rise around you

All the neighbouring countries are concerned about whether the introduction of a new Covid-19 sub-variant in the United Kingdom may result in the worldwide pandemic reemerging. Below is everything you need to know about whether or not the 'Eris' variety can spread in India in the midst of these worries.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reports that a new COVID-19 variety is spreading quickly throughout the United Kingdom and has health officials in the nation on high alert. The fast proliferating Omicron variant EG.5.1, also called Eris, was first detected last month in the UK, according to news agency PTI.

''EG.5.1 was first raised as a signal in monitoring on 3 July 2023 as part of horizon scanning due to increasing reports internationally, particularly in Asia. It was subsequently raised from a signal in monitoring to a variant V-23JUL-01 on 31 July 2023 due to the increasing number of genomes in UK data, and continued growth internationally. Declaring this lineage as a variant will allow further detailed characterization and analysis,'' said the UKHSA.

Following a period of relative calm, Covid cases have started to rise once more in some of the nations, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan. This is because of a new, rapidly spreading sub-variant of Covid-19 known as Eris, which has not yet reached India. Many experts have stated that it is unlikely that this new Covid variant Eris will spread throughout the people in India, despite fears that it could start yet another pandemic wave in India.

However, it is always beneficial to be careful and follow preventive tips. Protect your surroundings and yourself by following these tips.

If you haven't yet, get vaccinated, and follow local vaccination recommendations. Keep your physical distance from people at least one metre, even if they don't seem to be ill. Avoid being in close proximity and crowds. When physical space is not possible and in places with poor ventilation, wear a mask that is correctly fitting. Use soap and water or an alcohol-based handwash to routinely wash your hands. When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or a bent elbow. Throw away used tissues right away, and routinely wash your hands. If you experience symptoms or get a COVID-19 positive test result, isolate yourself until you get better.

Follow these preventive tips and stay up to date with covid cases near you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.