Can Poor Hair Health Indicate Other Health Issues?

Your hair loss may also be brought on by stress

There is no question that hair has evolved into one of our most potent accessories, a crucial component of our social appearance, and a factor in how we and others perceive us. More significant, though, is the fact that hair actually acts as a barometer for overall health.

A hair test can be used to identify illnesses like anaemia, thyroid issues, hormone imbalances, and general health issues. Therefore, as they are a reflection of internal issues, hair disorders should be addressed carefully.

It is impossible to ignore hair issues. You should speak with a trichologist as soon as you can if you have abnormal hair growth or fall, or if your hair and scalp become excessively dry. Meanwhile, read through this list of health issues that might cause hair fall.

Hair problems that may be a sign of health issues:

1. Hair fall

While healthy hair will typically shed up to 100 strands per day after a wash, excessive loss could be a sign of a more serious problem. Visit your doctor as soon as possible because nutritional deficits or other underlying medical conditions may be involved. Your doctor may also test for certain vitamin and/or mineral deficiencies, including a vitamin D deficiency, in addition to thyroid illness and anaemia.

2. Brittleness

Even while every person's hair requires some moisture on occasion, a particularly brittle quality may indicate a zinc and/or iron shortage. A lack of zinc and iron can affect the structure of hair because these nutrients are necessary for the formation of keratin. You can take zinc by itself or as a mineral supplement with iron. You can also include foods high in zinc in your diet, such as beef, pumpkin seeds, and lentils.

3. Grey hair

Chronic stress may in fact cause DNA damage and lower the number of pigment-producing cells in hair follicles, according to a study. Your hair loss may also be brought on by stress. Grey hair may also be influenced by oxidative stress, another sort of stress. Pigment-producing cells may be impacted by oxidative stress, which occurs when cell-damaging free radicals prevent the body from repairing itself. However, do note that hair greying may also be due to genes.

4. Hair dryness

Healthy fats can offer a year-round remedy for dry hair. These are essential to your diet because they support healthy skin and a scalp that keeps your strands vibrant. Consider enhancing the health of your skin and scalp by incorporating plenty of healthy fats like avocado, olive oil, and salmon into your diet to promote the health of your hair.

5. Yellow dandruff

Dandruff is a persistent scalp problem that manifests as yellow or white flakes in your hair, on your shoulders, or even in your eyebrows. Dandruff is typically treatable and does not signify a major health issue. Seborrheic dermatitis is one of the most typical causes of dandruff. Seborrheic dermatitis is characterised by red, oily skin that is coated in flaky white or yellow scales. Malassezia, a yeast-like fungus, can similarly irritate the scalp.

If any of these hair problems are persistent or exaggerated, make sure to seek professional medical help.

