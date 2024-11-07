Sponsored Content

The human body has evolved through the process of thousands of years of struggle for existence with nature. Through this process of evolution, our body has become designed for physical exertion, societal living, and healthy food that includes vitamins, minerals, proteins, and surely some carbohydrates.

If we are able to provide our body a lifestyle in line with its evolutionary fruits, there is no reason why we should not live a healthy life and regulate our blood sugar levels to their optimum parameters. For those seeking effective supplements to lower blood sugar naturally, aligning dietary habits with evolution-based principles can also be helpful.

In this article, we will give you some natural ways and supplements to lower blood sugar naturally and quickly. The guiding principles for our various lifestyle modifications are based on this understanding of human evolution.

The ways of naturally lowering the blood sugar levels, therefore, would center around the following:

Supporting medical and medicinal cares

Regular exercise as suited to one's unique features

Stress management

Including foods with high fibre as well as probiotics

The various natural ways to lower blood sugar naturally and quickly

Dietary Natural Supplements For Diabetes

From the treasury of knowledge from ancient times, dietary experts have come out with some diabetes supplements, including supplements to lower blood sugar, which are said to naturally stimulate the body's immune system and thereby correct the irregularities caused by a faulty lifestyle.

However, these claims are not backed by enough scientific evidence, which makes it challenging to give confirmative recommendations. Below are a few foods and supplements to lower blood sugar that are considered to have anti-diabetic activities.

1. Cinnamon

Best cinnamon blood sugar supplements for diabetes are used as a spice in the orients. However, it is believed that by taking some quantity of the herb, the insulin sensitivity is enhanced. Also, it helps in lowering the rate of carbs breakdown. The combined effect is a reduction in blood sugar levels after meals. More research on blood sugar supplements for verifying the claim is yet to be done.

2. Gymnema sylvestre

This Ayurvedic medicine is known for its ability to lower blood sugar naturally and quickly. The primary compound of the ingredient is Gymnemic acid, which works by dulling your taste buds for sugary items, but without affecting other flavors. By reducing the craving and intake of sweet foods, it helps in lowering blood sugar levels. Additionally, it stimulates the body's natural process of carb uptake from the bloodstream to individual cells, aiding in blood sugar management.

Many people turn to blood sugar supplements as a way to support their body's natural regulation of glucose. These supplements are often formulated with herbs and ingredients like Gymnema Sylvestre, which play a vital role in promoting healthy blood sugar levels by reducing sugar cravings and encouraging proper glucose metabolism.

For those seeking supplements to lower blood sugar naturally, Ayurvedic blends containing Gymnemic acid can be highly effective.

3. Apple cider vinegar

This compound is believed to lower blood sugar levels. It is presumed that this effect is due to its ability to delay the digestion process, making it effective in managing post-meal sugar spikes. For people accustomed to high-calorie foods, this ingredient may help in fighting diseases like diabetes.

4. Berberine

The best berberine supplement for diabetes helps in lowering the blood sugar level by accelerating the breakdown of glucose into useful energy. It also stimulates the body to produce more insulin. Many of these claims are required to be substantiated by more scientific research.

5. Fenugreek seeds

Some studies have reported that Fenugreek seeds do have some beneficial effect in lowering the blood sugar levels. As like the other ingredients discussed above Fenugreek seeds' real ways of working in the body system needs further evidence.

6. Commiphora Mukul

In Ayurveda this ingredient is called Guggul. It has been used for centuries in the Indian continent for lowering sugar levels of the blood. The ingredient is collected from the resin which is extracted from the stem of the plant. The resin also has alkaloids and flavonoids. Guggul is also used for lowering weight.

7. Momordica Charantia

The fruit of the plant finds use as medicine. This is an anti-diabetic agent. The components contained in the ingredient are Vicine, Glycoside, Charantine, Karavilosides, Polypeptide-p, etc. These components of the ingredient are said to lower your blood sugar levels quickly. The ingredient also helps lower the absorption of glucose during digestion in the intestines and increases glucose absorption by the muscles. It positively modifies the glucose metabolism of the body and regulates insulin production by the pancreas.

8. Licorice

The American Diabetes Association became interested in this potent natural ingredient, looking at its beneficial effects against diabetes. Subsequently, they conducted various research studies. Their findings revealed that it is anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic, improves kidney function, aids in weight reduction, addresses heart issues, and enhances cognitive impairments. This ingredient is rich in vitamin A, ascorbic acid, and gamma-linolenic acid. Another essential component of licorice is amorfrutins, which is beneficial in managing diabetes conditions like inflammation and delayed wound healing. Additionally, the abundance of antioxidants in this ingredient plays a helpful role in treating diabetes-related ailments.

9. Asparagus racemosus

This is an Ayurvedic medicine called Shatavari. This ingredient is a known agent having hypoglycemic benefits. The medicine is prepared from the root of the plant. It helps in stimulating the pancreatic beta cells in producing more insulin. Important components of Asparagus racemosus are Alkaloids, flavonoids, saponins, tannis, phenols, terpenes, polysaccharides and steroids. The strong antioxidant effect of the ingredient is due to the presence of abundant amounts of flavonoids and polyphenols and vitamin C.

10. Pterocarpus Marsupium

The medicine is taken from the ancient Indian system of Ayurvedic medicines. In Ayurveda, this herb is used for the treatment of obesity, diarrhea, and diabetes. It has been found that the ingredient has hypolipidemic benefits, which can regulate the levels of cholesterol in the blood. This is a phytoconstituent with a major role in regulating and maintaining blood sugar levels. The bark of the plant is also used in the treatment of diabetes. The ingredient brings radical changes to the body's system, stimulating the natural process of immunity. In this way, the body is revitalized, and the secretion of insulin is increased to deal with excess blood sugar. It is antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

11. Mangifera Indica

This is nothing but Mango. This tree is a store of medicinal components. Its fruit, leaves, barks etc are used for getting medicinal benefits. The component of importance for the doctors is Mangiferin. This is a polyphenolic antioxidant. The various beneficial aspects of the ingredients are: lipid peroxidation, strong antioxidant, immunomodulation, cardiotonic, hypotensive, wound healing, anti degenerative and antidiabetic. Many also consider the herb as anti-carcinogenic, anti-lithiasis, anti-inflammatory which is required for treating the diabetes related side effects.

12. Fruits of Syzygium Cumini

This is a kind of black plum having one distinctive flavor along with a number of beneficial properties for the human body. The seeds of the fruit called Jamun in the Ayurvedic system of medicines has a chemical called Jambolin. Research has been able to find that this component stimulates the body for the production of insulin and enhances insulin sensitivity. It helps the body to deal with its insulin resistance. The benefits of the herb are diaphoretic, mild astringent, anti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic, antidiabetic, and lowers blood sugar levels quickly.

13. Shilajit

This is a sticky substance found in the remote areas of the Himalayas. It contains fulvic acid, which is considered a strong antioxidant. The working of this ingredient can be understood when we consider the Tau protein of the body. When this Tau protein is deposited in excess amounts, it damages the brain tissues, resulting in many cognitive issues. The protein has effects on the body's nervous system. Sahilajit is able to regulate the excess storing of the Tau protein in the body. The benefits of the herb go beyond cognitive support; it offers anti-aging benefits, helps regulate testosterone levels, reduces chronic fatigue symptoms, fights anemia, addresses Alzheimer's disease, reverses infertility, and improves heart health.

14. Dietary Supplements

In the market, you will also find a number of supplements that have become quite popular in recent times. Such supplements are prepared by combining various potent, natural, herbal ingredients in scientific proportions, aiming to produce positive, synergistic effects toward lowering blood sugar levels naturally. However, it's essential to consult your physician before deciding to consume these supplements, as individual responses may vary.

Additionally, while many supplements can be beneficial, there is also a possibility for some of these herbal ingredients to interact with medications you may be taking for diabetes. Therefore, it is crucial to consult your doctor to confirm that these supplements will not have any negative interactions with your prescribed treatments.

It's also important to note that the FDA does not regulate dietary supplements in the same way as prescription medications. For this reason, you should carefully review information from independent laboratories to verify the purity of ingredients and the quality of their sources.

Regular Exercise And Keeping Yourself On Movement All Through The Day

As we have already seen, our body is designed for physical labor and continuous movements. This would aid you in keeping your weight in control and enhancing the body's insulin sensitivity. Our pancreatic cells are stimulated to release more and more insulin hormone, which is used by the body's mechanism of converting sugar into useful energy, providing you drive, alertness, and cognitive abilities.

Regular weight exercises force your muscles to contract, creating a demand for blood sugar in order to replenish the energy loss as well as muscle repair activities. You can monitor the benefits of exercise by testing the blood for sugar levels prior to and after the exercise. You would be astonished to find how the body responds to various physical activities and gives efforts to regulate the blood sugar levels.

All men and women are not equal. There are some who may not be able to devote their time or ability for longer training sessions. But experiments have found that even with short spells of exercises, the benefits are many. You can try, say, 10 minutes of activities divided into three sessions every day. Follow such a routine for five days a week. Try to achieve a total time of 150 minutes every week.

There is another way out for the people with sitting jobs. This mode of subjecting the body to movements has been named as exercise snacks. The body is not meant for prolonged sitting, which damages and weakens the cells. To interrupt this mode of working, you may design your work in such a way that you can give a break of a few minutes after every 30 minutes of sitting. You may subject your body to light walking, squats, raising legs, and other light activities.

Additionally, incorporating supplements can be beneficial for those looking to manage their levels more effectively. These supplements can complement your exercise routine, helping to maintain balanced blood sugar and support overall health.

By combining regular physical activity with supplements, you can optimize your health and enhance your body's ability to regulate insulin and glucose levels.

We give below a list of possible exercises for you to choose from

Half squats

Dancing

Brisk walking

Running

Jogging

Biking

Swimming

Weight lifting

Jumping jacks

Indoor games like badminton, squash etc

Outdoor games

The gist is to break the static posture. Punish yourself for the sedentary form of lifestyle and adapt to lighter or heavier forms of movements.

Regulated Intake Of Carbohydrates

There is no denying that carbohydrates are essential for energy and are indispensable for people doing heavy to extra-heavy work. But for others, their intake needs to be regulated.

Our body gets its energy by breaking down blood sugar to glucose and converting the glucose into energy using the hormone insulin. The energy obtained is used by the body, and the unspent energy is stored as fat.

The problem occurs when you consume a significant amount of carbohydrates and are not burning the calories produced by heavy activities. This episode gets further complicated when you develop issues in the functioning of insulin. The result is a rise in blood sugar levels beyond healthy levels.

The American Diabetes Association highly recommends regulating the intake of carbohydrates after consultation with a physician. The physician would also guide you on how to manage carb intake and the extent of activities required for burning them. Therefore, counting carb intake and managing exercises are important to control blood sugar levels.

But the above advice should never be construed as a no-carb diet. You must understand that carbohydrates are essential for the body. So, there is a big difference between a no-carb diet and a low-carb diet. Our suggestion is to take carbohydrates in manageable quantities supported by optimum physical activities.

While selecting your carbs, you are encouraged to give priority to unprocessed sources and whole grains. These would give you more nutrition and simultaneously help you to lower your blood sugar naturally. Additionally, incorporating supplements to lower blood sugar naturally into your routine can provide further support.

Foods rich in fiber, such as vegetables and whole grains, can help stabilize blood sugar levels quickly, making them a great addition to your diet.

In summary, a balanced approach to carbohydrate intake, combined with regular physical activity and potential supplementation, can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Taking Care To Consume More Amount Of Fiber

The dietary experts recommend more consumption of fibrous foods due to benefits that fibers accrue in slowing the digestion of carbohydrates and absorption of sugar. In this way the fibers help you in lowering your blood glucose levels.

In nature, we find two distinctive types of fibers. They are soluble fiber and insoluble fiber. We should take both types of fibers. But the experts claim that though both the types of fibers have their own beneficial effects on the body, the soluble fiber has been found to surely assist in the management of blood sugar levels compared to insoluble fiber.

For your ready reference we give below the foods having high fiber content to lower the blood sugar levels naturally and quickly.

Fruits

Vegetables

Whole grains

Legumes

14 grams of fiber against every1000 calories is recommended by the experts. This would come to around 25 grams for females while the men need 35 grams of fiber.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

Drinking plenty of pure water is one of the surest ways of lowering the blood sugar level. While water intake is essential to save you from the occurrences of dehydration, it aids your body in flushing out the excess sugar with the urine. In this way drinking enough water can lower your blood sugar level in the blood.

Studies have been conducted in the year 2021 which found that people having a habit of drinking plenty of water were less susceptible to high levels of sugar in their blood. The water has the benefits of hydrating the body and the blood, lowering blood glucose levels resulting in a low risk of getting affected with diabetes.

While increasing your water intake, take care to drink plain water. You may get attracted to various drinks having a sweetened taste. But this would land you into a situation where you would start gaining weight and inviting raised blood sugar levels. The risk of diabetes also increases.

Portion Management

As one important aspect of keeping your blood glucose levels is to manage the quantity and the quality of your diet, portion management can play a major role in cutting down your calorie intake. Portion management, in addition, also helps you to maintain a reasonable and healthy weight.

Studies have also established the fact that by managing portions it is possible to regulate the blood glucose levels as well as lowering the possibilities of developing diabetes type 2. Those who are already afflicted by diabetes, can avoid sugar spikes by adopting portion management techniques.

The ways how you should approach managing your portion in order to lower the blood sugar levels naturally and quickly are:

Resorting to the practice of slow eating

While deciding to eat take measured quantities

Instead of using bigger size plates, if you use small size plate the portion can be reduced yet looking the plate full

Try to avoid dining in restaurants and parties

Concentrate on serving sizes when you are to take bought out items

Maintain a food journal

In the present age phone apps can render a lot of help. One such app is food-tracking app

Selecting Low Glycemic Diet

There is one medical term called glycemic index (GI). glycemic index is a measure to understand the rapidity of breaking down the carbs that you ingest during the digestion process and also how quickly the glucose gets absorbed by the body. GI indicates your response in the rapidity of your body's tendency to increase the blood sugar levels.

The medical system of dealing with the GI index is to denote the foods we eat into three categories namely low, medium and high GI. The ranking of GI is done on a scale ranging from 0 to 100.

The food having a GI of 55 or lower comes under 55. It is established that sticking to low GI food helps the person to lower his blood sugar levels.

We give below a list of low GI foods.

Non-starchy vegetables

Barley Oats Lentils Beans Legumes Whole grains Bulgur Plain yogurt

Along with the above low GI foods adding a portion of lean meat together with some portion of healthy fats would help in lowering blood sugar levels. You may plan your diet flexibly in order to avoid monotony, selecting the items of your liking from the list. Focus should be on deciding a quality diet more than giving undue emphasis on eliminating specific foods.

Keep Your Stress In Control

Some amounts of stress is normal for humans which also helps in increasing the concentration and giving impetus to complete the impending job. But stress beyond certain levels particularly which prolong for a long period of time is sure to lead you to physiological discomfort. Stress is one of the main culprits in the modern time which causes diabetes.

When we are stressed the body tries to counter the effect by releasing hormones named glucagon & cortisol. But these hormones are also responsible for rising blood sugar levels. Soin order to maintain your blood sugar level within optimum values, it is very much important to get rid of the stressed conditions, particularly for a long time.

The following stress management techniques are useful in this direction.

Regular sustainable exercises

Yogic meditation

Techniques of mindfulness or being in the present

Deep breathing

Regular diary writing

Getting immersed in artistic passions like drawing, painting, crafts, music etc

Taking support of psychotherapy

Giving more importance to your favorite hobbies

Techniques like deep breathing enable more oxygen in your system which assures your body that things are normal. Yogic meditation, modern as well as ancient techniques of mindfulness are very good and effective ways to reduce the stress levels. The gist is to befool your body in believing that everything is ok and manageable in the environment you are facing.

Living in the present is very good to start floating with the time and with the conditions of the life in which you are placed. This is to train your mind to keep living in the struggle. After all life is nothing but an incessant episode of struggle for existence.

There are many examples of people receiving treatments for chronic diabetes who are able to regulate their insulin secretion issues by the above methods. Controlled stress is vital to lower the blood sugar levels naturally and quickly.

Continuous Monitoring Of Your Blood Sugar

Diabetes is a chronic disease. High levels of sugar in the blood may damage your organs causing debilitating ailments. With high blood sugar the organs which are susceptible to damage are heart, blood pressure, kidneys, eyes, muscles, injuries not healing quickly etc.

It is essential for the sugar patients to regularly monitor the blood sugar levels so that timely control actions can be initiated. There are many options which can be decided by consulting your doctor. Portable machine such as Glucometer is available which can be used at home to know your blood sugar levels in the blood.

Monitoring the blood sugar levels has the following advantages.

Your need for medicinal interception Need for suitable modification in your diet Knowing the responses of your body to different foods

For closely monitoring your sugar levels you can log the measurements. One system of monitoring the blood sugar levels is to test in pairs. This can be before and 2 hours after the food-intake, before and after the exercises etc.

This information will help you to decide for some changes in the diet and exercises. You can also discuss with your doctor along with the records.

Sufficient Deep Quality Sleep

Sleep is the time when our body concentrates on various physical and mental repair activities. The damages inflicted on the body during our whole day-long endeavors in the struggle for existence have to be replenished so that the body is ready for the ensuing battle in the morning.

Lack of good sleep affects insulin sensitivity, causing a rise in blood sugar levels. For some, it may cause increased appetite, resulting in weight gain, which again promotes diabetes.

The cortisol hormone is responsible for increasing sugar levels in the blood. Depriving the body of sleep impairs the body's natural system for dealing with blood sugar, thereby causing an increase in sugar levels.

The medical experts suggest a quality sleep for 7 to 8 hours a day for an adult person.

Following methods may be adopted for quality sleep

Try to follow a fixed time for your night sleep

Take care not to consume caffeinated drinks just before you go to sleep

Strictly forbid the blue light exposure before you plan to sleep

Take measures to make your bedroom neat, clean, cool and comfortable

Reduce day naps

Be on the movement throughout the day

Stick to regular exercise

You may use a light and soothing odor in your body

Your bedroom should be kept away from studying or doing miscellaneous works

It is a good practice to take a shower before going to bed

Meditate before preparing for sleep

Include Foods Rich In Chromium And Magnesium

Many doctors opine that diabetes may also be caused due to the deficiency of some micronutrients which include chromium and magnesium.

Take the case of chromium. Best Chromium supplements for diabetes play a role in the metabolism of fats and carbohydrates. It is said to stimulate the secretion of insulin which contributes to regulating blood sugar levels.

You will find chromium in the following chromium supplements items.

Whole grain

Chicken, beef, turkey etc

Almonds

Fruits such as apples, beans etc

Similarly the micronutrient magnesium also assists in lowering the blood sugar levels. Studies have also confirmed that diets rich in magnesium contribute significantly to reducing the risk of occurrences of diabetes.

Again if your diet lacks magnesium it may lead to enhancing insulin resistance and hike in blood sugar levels.

Best Magnesium Supplements for Diabetes are the following.

Tuna fish

Leafy vegetables

Pumpkin seeds

Dark chocolate

Whole grain

Avocados

Beans

Bananas

Keep Your Weight Within Limit

It is well known that there is a link between diabetes and obesity. So it is essential for the people especially for the people with diabetes to maintain a range of weight as instructed by the physician. This will play a distinctive role in reducing the risk of diabetes naturally.

Research has shown that even a reduction in weight by 5% can contribute towards regulating the blood sugar levels. It would also lower your medication. This will also help you in the reduction of your HbA1c which is an important parameter in the diagnosis of diabetes. This is how to lower blood sugar levels naturally and quickly.

Take Small Snacks Spread Over The Day

In people with diabetes, there remains a problem of varying blood sugar levels, sometimes high and sometimes low. To avoid this it is a good practice to resort to snackings between meals.

Also when you distribute your food intakes with smaller quantities spread all throughout the day, it improves your insulin sensitivity. Thus your blood sugar levels are lowered. Taking small portions of the meals throughout the day also lowers the HbA1c level of the blood which is an indicator of lowered blood sugar levels.

Take Foods Rich In Probiotics

Our guts contain millions of bacteria which aids in digestion. There are some probiotics which work as a nourishment for the good bacteria. Consuming foods rich in probiotics has the following beneficial actions.

Lowers blood sugar levels Lowers HbA1c Lowers insulin resistance for persons with type2 diabetes

You will get significant benefits if you take various species of probiotics for a period of 8 weeks and more.

Here are the foods rich in probiotics

Yoghurt Kimchi Kefir Sauerkraut Tempeh

Diabetes, which is associated with high levels of glucose (above the healthy limits) in the blood, is a chronic disease that also gives rise to many other associated ailments. With modern lifestyles, many people are found to be afflicted with the condition, making their lives dull and susceptible to various issues.

For those who are unfortunately suffering from the disease, the most important thing for maintaining a steady life is to keep proper blood sugar levels. In addition to restrictive diets, patients must also engage in regular exercise, ensure sufficient sleep, and practice meditation and mindfulness techniques. Tackling stress and adopting positive lifestyle habits are crucial, along with consuming nutritious foods and enjoying meaningful entertainment in a disciplined manner.

If you're looking for supplements to lower blood sugar naturally, there are several options available that can complement these lifestyle changes. This article will help you to know how to lower blood sugar levels naturally and quickly, including the best **supplements to lower blood sugar naturally** that can support your health journey.

FAQ

1. Question: what are the symptoms of hyperglycemia?

Answer: hyperglycemia is a condition when the blood sugar level is raised above the norms. This condition is associated with the disease diabetes. When kept untreated this may cause a number of issues with heart, blood pressure, kidneys and eyes. The three main symptoms of hyperglycemia are high frequency of urination, too much thirst, blurry vision, injuries not healing, chronic tiredness.

2. Question: people talk about 3 P's of hyperglycemia. What are these?

Answer: these are Polyuria, Polydipsia and polyphagia. These are excessive urination, excessive thirst and excessive appetite respectively.

3. Question: what are the relations between hypo and hyper with type 1 and type 2 diabetes?

Answer: Hypoglycemia is one condition of the body when the blood sugar levels happen to be lower than the normal range. This condition often arises due to diabetes medications. However it is also found among people who are not suffering from diabetes. It is not related to types of diabetes.

Hyperglycemia is a condition of the body when the blood sugar levels are found to be more than the normal ranges. This occurs with people having pre-diabetics, diabetics or gestational diabetes. There are two conditions when this happens:

When the body's production of insulin is very little. When the body is unable to utilize the insulin effectively.

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes causes high levels of blood sugar. In the case of type 1 diabetes pancreas fails to produce enough insulin to deal with the glucose and is a genetic condition. In the case of type 2 diabetes, the body's ability to use insulin is hampered.

Disclaimer

Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and it does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

While this article was written by our expert writers and thoroughly cross-checked by specialists, some banners included within the content are not affiliated with NDTV. These banners were advertised by BrandingExperts.com.