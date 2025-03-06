Alia Bhatt On ADHD Diagnosis: "My body was heating up at social gatherings"

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt opened up about her diagnosis with ADHD and anxiety. She has also mentioned that she is not on any medication and she has been actively working on herself to get through it. She also said that she believes she is "managing it well."

Alia spoke about it on Jay Shetty's podcast.

"I was recently clinically diagnosed with it (anxiety). I had a proper backing for me to not just say I am just having an anxious day, it's not just that. ADHD and anxiety."

"I was finding it very hard. My body was heating up at social gatherings and I was physically responding to it. I was also finding it hard to focus on certain things," she added.

"So, I took a professional test over three days, not just a random personality quiz, and I was diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety. Strangely, I felt happy because my ADHD diagnosis gave me information. Lack of information is what throws me off the most, and I'm always seeking clarity and comfort. I'm very averse to change. But once I became aware of these things, dealing with them became much simpler."

"I am not on any medication or anything although I can be but I chose not to and I am just actively working on it to help get through it. And I think I manage pretty well," the actress said.

For the unversed, Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood. Individuals with ADHD may have trouble focusing their attention on a single task or sitting still for long periods of time. They may also find it hard controlling impulsive behaviours or be overly active.

What are the symptoms of ADHD?

ADHD commonly presents with a range of symptoms that can vary from person to person. Some common symptoms include:

Forgetfulness in daily activities

Being easily distracted

Difficulty organising tasks

Having trouble concentrating

Difficulty completing tasks

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.