Add These Vegetables To Your Summer Diet For Better Digestion

Consuming these vegetables in summer is beneficial because they keep us hydrated and are fibre-rich

Incorporating vegetables into your summer diet is not only delicious but also beneficial for digestion and overall health. By including these vegetables in your summer diet, you can improve digestion, support overall health, and stay hydrated throughout the season. Keep reading as we list vegetables you must add to your summer diet for better digestion.

Vegetables you can include to your summer diet to improve digestion:

1. Cucumber

Cucumbers are hydrating and contain soluble fibre, which aids in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. They also have a high water content, helping to keep you hydrated during hot summer days.

2. Zucchini

Zucchini is rich in water and fibre, both of which support healthy digestion. The fibre helps to regulate bowel movements and promote a healthy gut environment. Additionally, zucchini is low in calories, making it a great option for weight management during the summer months.

3. Bell peppers

Bell peppers are packed with fibre and water, which aid in digestion by adding bulk to the stool and preventing constipation. They also contain antioxidants like vitamin C, which can help reduce inflammation in the digestive tract.

4. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall digestive health. They contain lycopene, which has been shown to reduce the risk of certain digestive disorders, such as colorectal cancer. Additionally, tomatoes are hydrating and low in calories, making them a perfect summer snack.

5. Spinach

Spinach is a nutrient-dense leafy green vegetable that is high in fibre, which aids in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements. It also contains magnesium, which helps relax muscles in the digestive tract and may reduce symptoms of indigestion.

6. Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in fibre and antioxidants, which support healthy digestion and reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. It also contains sulforaphane, a compound that has been shown to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

7. Cabbage

Cabbage is a cruciferous vegetable that is rich in fibre and sulphur compounds, both of which support healthy digestion. The fibre helps to regulate bowel movements, while the sulphur compounds may help reduce inflammation in the digestive tract.

8. Carrots

Carrots are an excellent source of soluble fibre, which helps to regulate bowel movements and promote a healthy gut environment. They also contain antioxidants like beta-carotene, which can help reduce inflammation in the digestive tract.

9. Summer squash

Summer squash, such as yellow squash and pattypan squash, are low in calories and high in water content, making them hydrating and easy to digest. They also contain fibre, which supports healthy digestion by promoting regular bowel movements.

10. Radishes

Radishes are crunchy vegetables that are rich in fibre and antioxidants, both of which support healthy digestion. The fibre helps to add bulk to the stool and prevent constipation, while the antioxidants help reduce inflammation in the digestive tract.

Consuming these vegetables in summer is particularly beneficial because they are hydrating and can help prevent dehydration during hot weather. Additionally, many of these vegetables are in season during the summer months, making them more affordable and flavourful.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.