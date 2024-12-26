Add Taste To Your Chicken With These Nutritionist-Recommended Healthy Marinades

The art of marination elevates the flavour of chicken and enhances its moisture and tenderness. A well marinated chicken is considered the one that infuses it with a delightful combination of savory notes and nutrition that penetrate the meat. However, the sad reality is that this art is not everyone's cup of tea and often people end up with dry, flavorless and even mushy meals. If you are one among them or are hunting for better marinades online, then this is the right place for you.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal recently shared a video on Instagram, highlighting three healthy marinades which can "change your meal game."

"Do you hate figuring out how to marinate your chicken everyday? So, many of my clients used to feel the same way until we curated these quick and healthy marinades. They are simple, versatile, perfect for all ages. You can use them in the wraps, rice bowls, salads or enjoy the chicken as is... Trust me, they will change your meal game," she added.

Without wasting any more time, here we take a look at the ingredients for the three marinades

1. 1 cup boneless chicken breast

2. 1/2 cup greek yogurt

3. 1tsp cold pressed sesame oil

4. 2 garlic cloves, minced

5. 1 table spoon oregano

6. 1 lemon juice

7. 1/2 tablespoon salt

8. 1/4 table spoon black pepper

9. 1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley/coriander leaves

1. 1 cup boneless skinless chicken breast

2. 1 cup parsley/coriander chopped

3. 2 garlic cloves, minced

4. 1 tablespoon cold pressed ground nut oil

5. 2 tablespoon red wine vinegar

6. 2 tablespoon dried oregano

7. 1/2 tablespoon salt

8. 1/4 tablespoon black pepper

9. 1/4 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes/red chilli flakes

1. 1 cup chicken breast

2. 1 tablespoon cold pressed ground nut oil

3. 1 lemon, juiced

4. 1 tablespoon salt

5. 1 tablespoon garlic powder

6. 1 tablespoon smoked paprika/red chilli flakes

7. 1 tablespoon ground coriander powder

8. 1 tablespoon cumin

9. 2 tablespoon honey

10. 1 tablespoon soy sauce

Method of marination

Step 1: Combine each of the marinade recipe separately in a bowl and later mix the ingredients well.

Step 2: Allow the chicken to marinate for half an hour (30 minutes).

Step 3: Cook each side of it for four-five minutes. It is ready to enjoy.

Add these recipes to your cooking to elevate the flavour of your marinades!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.