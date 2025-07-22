8 Mistakes Making Your Kid More Prone To Getting Sick

Certain everyday mistakes often made unknowingly by parents or caregivers can significantly increase a child's risk of getting sick. Children's immune systems are still developing, which makes them more vulnerable to infections, especially when exposed to germs, poor hygiene habits, lack of nutrition, and insufficient sleep. These missteps can compromise their immunity, reduce their resistance to common illnesses like colds, flu, or stomach bugs, and even affect long-term health. Recognising and correcting these mistakes can help ensure your child stays healthier and more resilient. Keep reading as we share a list of mistakes that are making your kids prone to getting sick.

10 Mistakes making your kid more prone to getting sick

1. Neglecting hand hygiene

Skipping proper handwashing is one of the biggest culprits behind the spread of illness. Children frequently touch their face, mouth, and eyes, common entry points for germs. If hands are not washed properly before meals, after using the toilet, or coming home from outside, bacteria and viruses can easily spread, leading to frequent infections like colds, flu, or stomach bugs.

2. Lack of a balanced diet

Poor nutrition weakens a child's immune system. Diets high in sugar, processed foods, and lacking in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins can deprive their bodies of essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, D, and zinc, which are crucial for fighting infections. A nutrient-poor diet leaves kids more prone to catching bugs.

3. Insufficient sleep

Sleep is essential for a strong immune response. Children need more sleep than adults to grow and stay healthy. Lack of proper sleep reduces the production of infection-fighting cells and increases stress hormones, making kids more susceptible to falling sick frequently.

4. Overuse of antibiotics

Giving children antibiotics unnecessarily (like for viral infections such as colds) or not completing the prescribed dose can lead to antibiotic resistance and damage gut flora. A disrupted gut microbiome weakens immunity and increases the likelihood of future infections.

5. Poor hydration

Not encouraging kids to drink enough water can lead to dehydration, which weakens the body's natural defence systems. Hydration helps maintain mucous membranes in the respiratory tract that trap pathogens and flush them out, reducing the chance of infection.

6. Skipping vaccinations

Avoiding or delaying routine immunisations puts children at risk of preventable diseases like measles, mumps, whooping cough, and more. Vaccines help prime the immune system to recognise and fight specific infections more efficiently and safely.

7. Not dressing appropriately for weather

Exposing children to cold or damp weather without adequate clothing can lower body temperature and reduce immunity temporarily, increasing the chances of catching colds or flu. Wet socks or clothes can also create an environment conducive to infections like fungal rashes.

8. Allowing too much screen time

Excessive screen time can lead to sedentary behaviour, sleep disturbances, and reduced physical activity, all of which negatively impact immune health. It also often comes at the cost of outdoor play, which helps boost vitamin D levels and overall immunity.

Fixing these simple but important mistakes can significantly lower your child's chances of getting sick and support their long-term physical and mental well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.