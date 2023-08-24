8 Benefits Of Consuming Cinnamon Water Regularly & How To Make It

Cinnamon has been found to improve cognitive function and memory

Cinnamon is a spice derived from the bark of trees belonging to the Cinnamomum genus. It has a sweet and woody aroma and a distinct flavour. There are several types of cinnamon, with Ceylon cinnamon (also known as "true" cinnamon) being the most common.

Cinnamon water is made by infusing cinnamon sticks or powder in water. It is believed to have various health benefits, but it's important to note that the scientific evidence supporting these claims is limited. Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body against oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

Cinnamon has also been shown to possess anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce inflammation in the body. Along with this, some studies suggest that cinnamon may help regulate blood sugar levels, potentially benefiting those with diabetes or insulin resistance. Continue reading as we share the benefits and recipe of cinnamon water.

8 Benefits of consuming cinnamon water:

1. Improves digestion

Cinnamon has natural digestive properties that can help soothe the stomach and alleviate digestive issues such as gas, bloating, and indigestion.

2. Boosts metabolism

Cinnamon is known to help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, which can in turn boost metabolism and aid in weight management.

3. Reduces inflammation

Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body, leading to a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

4. Enhances brain function

Cinnamon has been found to improve cognitive function and memory by increasing focus and attention span. It may also help protect against age-related neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

5. Supports heart health

Consuming cinnamon water regularly can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease by improving blood circulation and reducing inflammation.

6. Strengthens the immune system

Cinnamon has antimicrobial and antiviral properties that can help boost the immune system and protect against common infections and illnesses.

7. Provides antioxidant protection

Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body against free radicals and oxidative damage that can contribute to ageing and chronic diseases.

8. Improves skin health

Cinnamon water can help improve skin health by reducing inflammation and promoting a healthy complexion. It may also help to reduce acne and other skin issues.

Now that we understand its benefits, here's how you can prepare cinnamon water.

To prepare cinnamon water, here's a simple recipe:

Ingredients

2 cinnamon sticks or 1-2 teaspoons of cinnamon powder

4 cups of water

Instructions

If using cinnamon sticks, break them into smaller pieces. Place the cinnamon sticks or powder in a saucepan with water. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 15-20 minutes. Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool. Strain the water to remove cinnamon remnants. Optionally, you can add lemon, honey, or any other flavourings for taste. Serve it hot or cold, according to your preference.

Remember to consult with your healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your diet or incorporating cinnamon water into your routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.