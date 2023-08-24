5 Reasons Why You Should Add Chlorella To Your Diet, According To A Nutritionist

Chlorella has various health benefits and acts as a detoxifier

Chlorella is a type of single-celled green algae that grows in fresh water. It is packed with nutrients like vitamins, minerals, proteins, and antioxidants, making it a popular dietary supplement.

Chlorella is believed to have numerous health benefits. Some studies suggest that it can help boost the immune system, improve digestion, detoxify the body by binding to heavy metals and toxins, support aerobic endurance, and provide relief from certain health issues like hypertension and high cholesterol.

Chlorella is safe for most people to consume, but it's important to note that it may cause some side effects such as digestive issues, allergic reactions, or sensitivity to sunlight in some individuals. It is recommended to start with a small dose and gradually increase it while monitoring any adverse reactions. To help us better understand the importance of Chlorella in our diet, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares its many benefits.

Chlorella is available in various forms such as tablets, capsules, powder, or liquid extract. It can be consumed directly or added to smoothies, juices, or recipes for added nutrition. However, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating any new supplement into your diet to ensure it is suitable for your specific health needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.