10 Health Benefits Of Adding Olives Into Your Diet

Olives are rich in healthy fats that help you feel fuller longer

Olives are incredibly healthy, and they pack a punch of flavour too. These tangy delights are loaded with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which help lower bad cholesterol and raise the good kind. Olives are also a great source of antioxidants, like vitamin E, which protect your cells from damage. They're super versatile, so you can toss them into salads, pizzas, sandwiches, etc. In this article, we discuss some ways in which adding olives to your diet can help boost your health.

10 health benefits you can achieve from consuming olives more often

1. Boosts heart health

Packed with monounsaturated fats, they help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) while boosting good cholesterol (HDL). This dynamic duo helps keep your blood vessels clear, reducing your risk of heart disease.

2. Antioxidant powerhouse

Ever heard of olives being called "nature's little warriors"? That's because they are packed with antioxidants, especially vitamin E and polyphenols. These antioxidants help fight off free radicals which are molecules responsible for ageing and disease.

3. Stronger bones

Research shows that the polyphenols in olives may support bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. So, try adding olives more often to your meals, for extra strength in your bones.

4. Glowing skin

If you're looking for a natural glow, olives are your go-to. Rich in vitamin E and healthy fats, they help keep your skin hydrated, soft, and youthful. Olives work from the inside out, nourishing your skin and reducing signs of ageing like wrinkles and dryness.

5. Improves digestion

Olives are high in fibre, which is excellent for your digestive system. Fibre helps keep things moving smoothly, prevents constipation, and promotes a healthy gut. So, whether you're snacking on olives or using them for your meals, they'll help keep your digestion on track.

6. Anti-inflammatory heroes

If inflammation has been giving you a hard time, olives can help. Their powerful polyphenols work as natural anti-inflammatory agents, reducing inflammation in your body. This is particularly helpful for those dealing with conditions like arthritis.

7. Brain food

Thanks to their healthy fats and antioxidants, olives help improve cognitive function and protect against age-related mental decline. They support better brain health and memory retention, making them the perfect snack for staying sharp.

8. Weight-loss friendly

Olives are rich in healthy fats that help you feel fuller longer, reducing the temptation to snack on less healthy foods. They're low in calories but pack a ton of flavour, so you can add them to your dishes without guilt. It's a satisfying and smart choice for anyone watching their weight.

9. Steady blood sugar

The healthy fats in olives improve insulin sensitivity, making them a great food choice for diabetics. Adding olives to your meals can help keep your blood sugar in check while still enjoying a flavourful diet.

10. Cancer-fighting properties

Certain compounds in olives, particularly oleocanthal, have been found to slow down the growth of cancer cells. They reduce oxidative stress and inflammation which are two key factors in the development of cancer.

So, next time you enjoy olives, know that you're treating yourself to more than just a tasty snack as you're giving your body a boost in all the best ways.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.