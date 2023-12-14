2 Leopards Found Dead In Assam, Officials Suspect Poisoning

A leopard's canine tooth was missing, said officials.

Two leopards were found dead in Guwahati this morning. The bodies were found in Guwahati's Ganeshpara area. The officials suspect criminal angle in the death of the two big cats as the limbs of one of the leopards were found bound with a rope.

The forest officials were quick to respond and launched a thorough investigation into what caused the death of the leopards. The officials suspect that the leopards might have been poisoned. Some undigested food was found in their stomach during post-mortem, they said.

A leopard's canine tooth was also missing, said officials.

The samples have been sent for further investigation and a case of unnatural death has been registered by the forest department.