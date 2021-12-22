Gurugram First In Haryana To Achieve 100% Vaccination Coverage: Official

India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.89 crore doses. (File)

Gurugram has fully vaccinated 100 per cent of its adult population against COVID-19, the Deputy Commissioner of the district said this morning, adding that it is the first in Haryana "to achieve this remarkable achievement."

On its official Twitter account, the Deputy Commissioner's office said, "Gurugram vaccinated both doses to it's 100% citizens against coronavirus, Gurugram is first district of Haryana to achieve this remarkable achievement."

It said 128 per cent of the population in the district have been given the first dose and 100 per cent have been given the second dose. "Thanks to Gurugram citizens for their support."

On Tuesday night, the Gurugram health department released an official statement claiming to have achieved 100 per cent coverage of both doses of the vaccine.

Civil surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav had said that the district has also become the first in the national capital region (NCR) to have achieved this status. "The vaccination process is still on as we have a huge floating population," Mr Yadav said in the statement.

He added that data of children between 0 to 6 years and 6 years to 18 years is being collected whenever the vaccines for children get approved in future.

With the administration of over 51 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 pm on Tuesday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 138.89 crore doses, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Gurugram on Tuesday reported 23 new Covid cases while Haryana recorded an overall 43 new cases in a day. The number of active cases of the infection stands at 234 in the state, while the number of recoveries is 7,61,952.

(With PTI inputs)