Gurgaon Malls To Open Tomorrow: Dos And Don'ts

Gurgaon: Shopping Mall management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible

The Haryana government on Sunday released the standard operation procedure to be followed in malls, which will be reopened in Gurgaon and Faridabad from July 1. The guidelines will come into effect from next month. Timings for the malls will be 9 AM to 8 PM, a state government statement read, adding no person shall be out on roads beyond 9 PM.

Here are the guidelines for malls in Gurgaon: