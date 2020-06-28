Gurgaon Malls To Open Tomorrow: Dos And Don'ts

Gurgaon:
The Haryana government on Sunday released the standard operation procedure to be followed in malls, which will be reopened in Gurgaon and Faridabad from July 1. The guidelines will come into effect from next month. Timings for the malls will be 9 AM to 8 PM, a state government statement read, adding no person shall be out on roads beyond 9 PM.
Here are the guidelines for malls in Gurgaon:
- Generic preventive measures persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes. Shopping mall management to advise accordingly.
- The generic measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19. These measures need to be observed by all (workers and visitors) in these places at all times.
- These include: Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.
- Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.
- Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible.
- Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.
- Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline. vi. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited. vii. Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all.
- Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.
- Only asymptomatic customers/visitors shall be allowed.
- All workers/customers/visitors to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/masks have to be worn at all times inside the shopping mall.
- Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently. v. Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.
- Adequate manpower shall be deployed by Mall Management for ensuring social distancing norms.
- All employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public. Shopping Mall management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible.