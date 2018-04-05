Ex-Student Opens Fire Inside Canteen Of Gurgaon College, Brawl Follows

A group of former students entered the Guru Dronacharya College in Gurgaon on Thursday and allegedly enquired about a second year student named Narbir.
Vicky, one of the former students, approached a student named Mohit in the college canteen and pulled a country-made pistol on him and asked him about Narbir, police told news agency IANS. When Vicky opened fire in the air, Mohit raised an alarm and a group of students snatched Vivky's pistol, police said.
Police have not made any arrests yet but are investigating the incident further.