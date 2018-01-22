'Celestial Gift' Makes Its To Gurgaon Village, Turns Out To Be Human Poop Off Airplane

A terrified, befuddled Mr Yadav sprinted to the village head, another villager, Sukhbir Singh, said. The news spread like wildfire and a few minutes later, a large number of the villagers had circled the frigid "rock", which later turned out to be human poop.
While the elders wracked their brains to make a good guess, the children brimming with curiosity declared it was a gift by the aliens.
"It is a white, holy stone gifted by the aliens," a child exclaimed. "Jaadoo" from the film "Koi Mil Gaya" had one, he said. Others conjectured it was a rare mineral or a celestial object, sneaked a few pieces into their homes and stowed them in the fridge, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Pataudi, Vivek Kalia told news agency PTI.
A few people approached the district administration, and a team comprising officials from the Meteorological department and the National Disaster Management Authority was formed under Mr Kalia.
"It appears to be human waste disposed off mid-air by an aircraft. The forensic team sent a sample to a lab in Bhondsi to ascertain what it is. The report will be out by Monday," he added.