Man Arrested For Abducting 16-Year-Old Girl From Goa

An offence of kidnapping was registered against the accused at Pernem police station on the complaint filed by the parents of the girl yesterday.

Goa | | Updated: July 30, 2018 00:24 IST
The man was arrested from Dadar railway station in Central Mumbai. (Representational)

Mumbai: 

A 38-year-old man was arrested yesterday from Dadar railway station in Central Mumbai for allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl from Goa, police said.

The accused, identified as Abdul Amin Mia, was nabbed from the platform no. 5 with the help of the RPF officials, before he could board a local train with the girl, a police official said.

Mia hails from Pernem in the coastal state.

An offence of kidnapping was registered against Mia at Pernem police station on the complaint filed by the parents of the girl yesterday.

The Goa Police had forwarded photos of Mia and the teenager to RPF officials on Whatsapp, after Mia's mobile phone location was traced to Dadar, the official said.

The accused was handed over to the Goa Police team and the girl to her parents, he said. 

