On Goa Statehood Day, President Kovind, Leaders Greet People

Goa Statehood Day: On this day in 1987, Goa became the 25th State of the Indian Union.

On Goa Statehood Day today, President Ramnath Kovind, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha extended her heartfelt wishes to the people of the state. Several other leaders also wished the people of Goa on this historic day. On this day in 1987 when Goa became the 25th State of the Indian Union.

"Greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa on statehood day. May this beautiful state go from strength to strength in the years to come," tweeted President of India Ramnath Kovind.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Wednesday said, "May 30 is a memorable day in the glorious history of Goa, as it was on this day in 1987; we became a full-fledged state of Indian Union."

"As a result of our collective effort, Goa has made rapid progress and we have come a long way since the day of our statehood. It's a day to reflect on our achievements and evolve a strategy to achieve our much-desired status of a prosperous and advanced state," he had said.

Earlier, Governor Mridula Sinha had extended her heartfelt wishes to the people on the occasion of Goa Statehood Day.

"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa. Thirtieth May is indeed a memorable day in the political history of Goa, for it was on this day in 1987 when Goa became the 25th State of the Indian Union. Achieving Statehood was a long and much-cherished dream of the people of Goa, which was rightfully fulfilled in a truly democratic manner," she said.

Wishes also poured in from several other leaders.

"A state of great caliber and a bright future, my warm greetings to the people of #Goa on the happy occasion of their #StatehoodDay. Here's wishing for progress and prosperity in the state always!" tweeted BJP leader Suresh Prabhu.

Arunachal Chief Minister tweeted, "My best wishes to people of Goa on their Statehood Day. Hope Goa, the land of beautiful beaches, scenic beauty and friendly people continue to scale new heights of development."

Goa became a full-fledged state on May 30, 1987. Goa, which was liberated from the Portuguese on December 19, 1961, which was until then a union territory.