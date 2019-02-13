Goa Naval Officer Charged For Allegedly Molesting Maid

Police sources said that Mankadan Nambiar fell unconscious when he was being questioned.

A naval officer, second in-command at the INS Hansa naval base in South Goa, has been charged for allegedly molesting his maid on Tuesday evening, a Goa Police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said that Commodore Mankadan Nambiar, 46, has been charged under Sections 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code.

"The officer was booked on the complaint of his maid filed on Wednesday at the Vasco Police Station. The victim has accused him of molesting her at his residence. Nambiar has now filed for anticipatory bail," the spokesperson said.

Police sources said that Mankadan Nambiar fell unconscious when he was being questioned by the police and was later shifted to a local hospital via ambulance for treatment.