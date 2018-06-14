Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Returns After 3 Months In US For Treatment Manohar Parrikar has been hospitalised on three occasions in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and the Goa Medical College since mid-February

Manohar Parrikar was in US for 3 months to treat a pancreatic ailment
Went to a New York hospital in March for specialised treatment
Was hospitalised on 3 occasions in Mumbai since mid-February



Manohar Parrikar, 62, was being treated at a hospital in New York for the last three months.



The former Defence Minister has been hospitalised on three occasions in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and the Goa Medical College since mid-February. He was shifted to the US in March first week this year for specialised treatment.



Before leaving Goa, Manohar Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence. The committee comprises of Sudin Dhavalikar (of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), Francis D'Souza (of the BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (of the Goa Forward Party). The MGP and the Goa Forward Party are allies of the ruling BJP in the coastal state.



Mr Parrikar has summoned cabinet ministers for a meeting tomorrow, a cabinet Minister in the BJP-led coalition government said on Wednesday.



"The venue for the meeting has not been confirmed yet. But we have been told by the CMO that Parrikar is returning to Goa late on June 14 and he would like to meet his cabinet on the next day," the minister had said.



