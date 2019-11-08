20-Year-Old US Woman Missing In Goa, Says Police

Police said that the US woman reached Goa on October 24 (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman from the US has been missing since Thursday morning from a hostel in the coastal Anjuna area in Goa, police said.

Anjuna police inspector Suraj Gawas said Elizabeth Mann arrived alone in Goa on October 24 and was staying in a hostel.

"The CCTV footage of the hostel shows Elizabeth left her room voluntarily at around 5am on Thursday. Her mother contacted the American Embassy after which a missing complaint was taken," he said.

Mr Gawas said Elizabeth was supposed to return the US on Thursday at 2pm from Dabolim International Airport.

