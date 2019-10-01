'Goa Doesn't Promote Sex Tourism': Chief Minister On Nude Party Poster

"We never promote sex and drug tourism in Goa," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

A day after the Goa police arrested a man from Bihar in connection with a nude party poster on social media, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that state has never promoted "sex and drug" tourism.

Mr Sawant said the man had tarnished Goa's image and lauded the police for arresting him.

The accused, a former computer teacher, allegedly uploaded an invitation for a nude party in Goa on social media. He was arrested from Katihar in Bihar and brought to Goa on Monday, the police said,

"Tourists come to Goa for sun, sand and sea. Goa has just won an award for adventure tourism. We never promote sex and drug tourism," Mr Sawant said in a video message.

He slammed political parties for trying to tarnish the reputation of Goa by calling it a destination for "drug and sex" tourism.

"Politicians should speak responsibly in the future so that Goa's image prospers," the Chief Minister said in his message.

Mr Sawant was apparently referring to former Deputy Chief Minister and Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai's statement that Goa is in news only for sex and drugs, and that it is a very dangerous trend.

