Retired Top Cop Latest Victim Of Deepfake, Video Used To Con Ghaziabad Man

A video that has gone viral showed the retired cop on a video call with a woman. (File)

A retired police officer from Uttar Pradesh is the latest victim of deepfakes after a series of actors fell prey to this new technology. An elderly man in Ghaziabad was allegedly cheated off Rs 74,000 using the altered video of the former cop, police said.

The deepfake video, which has gone viral, purportedly showed Additional Director General of Police (retired) Prem Prakash on a video call with a woman.

"Sir your face is being recorded. Are you demanding money? Are you calling from Dwarka police station," the woman is purportedly heard saying as the cop denies he demanded for money.

A case was filed after the elderly victim filed a complaint at Kavinagar police station.

Deepfakes are media content digitally altered using artificial intelligence. A new such trend has taken the internet by storm, raising concerns over nudity and sexual exploitation.

The latest case highlights how tricksters can use this new technology to execute financial crimes at micro level.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif and Ali Bhatt are among celebrities whose fake videos had gone viral in the recent past, prompting the government to consider rules and regulations to crack down on deepfake.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar last week said the government will soon appoint an officer to take appropriate action against deepfake content.