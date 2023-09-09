Fire Breaks Out At Electronic Factory In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

The fire tenders reached the spot and efforts are underway to douse the flames

A fire broke out at an electronic factory in the Shahibabad Industrial area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, an official said on Saturday. The fire tenders reached the spot and efforts are underway to douse the flames.

However, the reason behind the fire is still being ascertained and further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, a massive fire broke out in a factory in the Kavi Nagar industry area in Ghaziabad. No deaths were reported.

