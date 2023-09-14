Sprout Kadhi: The Weight-Loss-Friendly Recipe You Have Been Waiting For

Kadhi chawal defines comfort for people across India

Weight loss is no one-day job; it's a journey toward a healthy lifestyle that needs time, perseverance, and most importantly, dedication. You need to dedicate yourself to eating wisely and staying healthy. Hence, going hard on your diet won't help you much. Instead, it is always suggested to stick to your regular food regime and replace unhealthy dishes with healthy ones. Take kadhi, for instance. A healthy mix of dahi, besan, and some spices makes kadhi a wholesome dish to swear by. But dunking the indulgent pakodas in it could add some extra calories to your body. So, what is the best possible solution for this problem? We suggest eliminating pakodas altogether or replacing them with something healthy for the added crunch. You can try this sprout kadhi option the next time.

What Is Sprout Kadhi: Why Is It Considered Healthy?

To put it simply, sprout kadhi is exactly what it sounds like. Some sprouted legumes, added to your bowl of kadhi, take the dish to the next level - it gets tastier and healthier at the same time. Sprouting different types of legumes tends to enhance their nutritional value. During the process of germination, a compound called phytic acid is produced that helps lock in the important nutrients in the sprouts. According to nutritionist Sheela Sehrawat, "Sprouts provide antioxidants and increase the activity of chlorophyll, which helps detoxify your body by preventing oxidative stress."

Also Read: Kadhi Recipes: Here Are 7 Best Picks From Across India

Photo Credit: iStock

Raw vs. Boiled Sprouts: Which One Is Healthier:

Several experts worldwide link raw sprouts with food poisoning. Basically, the process of sprouting takes place in a warm and humid climate, which often makes it the breeding ground for various types of germs. Nutritionist Munmum Ganeriwal weighs in that raw sprouts can be difficult to digest, especially for those who already have gut-related troubles. Hence, the best practice is to boil them and then consume them to enjoy the benefits to the fullest.

Sprout Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Sprout Kadhi:

The recipe is super simple. You need to boil some sprouts, prepare the quintessential kadhi, and add the sprouts to it. The second process is to prepare kadhi and add the raw sprouts to it, letting it boil for some time before adding the tadka.

Here's a classic kadhi recipe for you. Follow it religiously, add a cup of sprouts to it, and you are good to go!

Let us know how you liked the recipe. Meanwhile, here are some other healthy kadhi options for you to try.