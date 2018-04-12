Social Media Addiction May Up Risk of Depression and Anxiety: 5 Herbs To Manage Anxiety 

Social Media Addiction May Up Risk of Depression and Anxiety: 5 Herbs To Manage AnxietyÂ The overuse of smartphones may begin forming neurological connections in the brain in ways similar to how opioid addiction is experienced by people taking Oxycontin for pain relief.

The overuse of smartphones may begin forming neurological connections in the brain in ways similar to how opioid addiction is experienced by people taking Oxycontin for pain relief, revealed the researchers.

For the study, the team surveyed135 San Francisco State students. The findings revealed, that students who overused their phones reported higher levels of feeling isolated, lonely, depressed and anxious.

Researchers also said, that after spending immense amount of time on social media, these children students also multitasked. They studied, attended classes, watched other media, eat out, all of which allowed little time for the brain to relax and recuperate.

Some people also did two or more tasks at the same time, but not as well, as the focus was divided.

According to the researchers, steps must be taken to train children to allocate proper time to digital media and other tasks at hand. Addictions to phone and computers



However, the study suggested that it was possible to train oneself to be less addicted to phones and computers. The study was published in journal NeuroRegulation. Researchers said that by turning of push notifications, and limiting screen time may help. Responding to mail and social media at specific times could also prove beneficial, in giving brain time to relax and rejuvenate.

Depression is fast becoming a global cause of worry. Latest estimates from WHO show that by 2030, depression will be the leading cause of disability worldwide. While the disorder needs immediate medical attention and assistance, just as any physiological ailment, there are a couple of Ayurvedic home remedies you can try to battle mild depression.



1. Ashwangandha



Ashwangnadha is believed to relieve stress and anxiety due to the presence of active compounds like steroidal lactones, saponins, alkaloids and withanolides that provide antidepressant, anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties. These properties help in reducing stress caused by emotional and physical fatigue.



2. Brahmi



Brahmi has an age old reputation of curing stress. Brahmi acts as an adaptogen. Adaptogen helps the body adapt to new or stressful situations. When consumed, it is believed to increase the serotonin levels in the brain that help the mind keep calm and give relief from anxiety and nervousness.



3. Jatamansi (Spikenard)



Jatamansi helps curing insomnia and other sleeping disorders. It is also known for its anti-depressant, anti-stress and anti-fatigue properties. The roots of jatamansi are used for the medicinal purposes in Ayurveda which are known to give a therapeutic effect to mood swings and stress disorders.



4. Pudina (Peppermint)



Pudina or peppermint is a traditional remedy to cure nervous system disorders due to the presence of menthol as it helps calm the frazzled nerves and has a cooling effect. It is loaded with vitamin A and C, minerals including magnesium, manganese, calcium, iron, folate, copper and potassium. Menthol helps cure insomnia by keeping your mind calm and lets you sleep in peace.



There are many ways to use these precious herbs. They can be steeped in tea, you can also use their oils and massage regularly for beneficial effects.









