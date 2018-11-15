Oral Health: Use Peppermint (Mint) For Keeping Your Teeth And Gums Strong

Our elders often plucked mint leaves after having food; it was a common belief that these leaves act as mouth-fresheners and digestive aid. Turns out, mint leaves may also keep your oral health in check. The essential oil present in peppermint is most effective in killing what are called anaerobic bacteria, which tend to live in low-oxygen environment. These bacteria tend to cause gum diseases and other oral health problems. Menthol, a compound that is present in peppermint, causes the cooling sensation, which is similar to that of brushing your teeth with toothpaste or using a mouthwash. So, here's everything you need to know about how peppermint makes for an amazing aid for your oral health.

Peppermint for oral health | Mint for teeth and gums

Its natural anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties help curb the growth of bacteria in the mouth, further preventing infections.

It is an amazing treatment for post tooth-extraction. It helps prevent the swelling in connective tissues and reduces bleeding too.

The presence of potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron and phosphorus in mint leaves is essential for maintenance and formation of bone-density in tooth and jaw.

The vitamins and minerals work together to fortify enamel and ensure strengthening teeth and gums.

It acts as an alkaline food that contradicts the effects of the acidic environment that is responsible for gum diseases and tooth decay.

Chewing on mint leaves can help keep your mouth moist and fresh. It stimulates the production of saliva and the enzymes that are important for digestion.

How to use peppermint for oral health?

Chewing on fresh mint leaves is considered a great way to keep your oral health in check. Another way is to make your own mouthwash using peppermint essential oil and baking soda mixed in water. Drinking peppermint tea after meals is an efficient way to kill bacteria in the mouth and stimulate the digestion process.

Do let us know if you have used peppermint in some other way to keep your teeth and gums healthy.