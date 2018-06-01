Natural Ways To Boost Your Dopamine Levels Without Eating Sugary Foods

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter, a chemical messenger like in the brain that is responsible for sending signals from the central nervous system. It allows information to be passed from one neuron to another. It also controls your brain's reward and pleasure centres that keep you thriving, while low levels of dopamine can make you feel less motivated or enthusiastic about anything and everything. Some common problems that are characterised by low levels of dopamine are depression, ADHD and Parkinson's disease. While low levels of dopamine can be highly dangerous, extremely high levels can too be harmful.

Generally sugary foods are responsible for boosting your dopamine levels; however, excessive consumption of it can be harmful in the longer run. You can suffer from conditions like obesity, heart problems, diabetes, et al. So, what is the next best option to increase your dopamine levels without overdoing it? We suggest amazing natural ways to boost dopamine levels.

1. Load up on probiotics

Most experts pronounce your gut as the second brain, as it the place where many neurotransmitter signalling molecules are produced, including dopamine. Therefore, it is important to feed your gut well; one of the ways to feed it is with probiotics. Load up on yogurt, dark chocolate, pickles, kefir, kombucha tea, et al.

2. Eat proteins

Tyrosine is an amino acid that converts into dopamine and this amino acid is naturally found in eggs, legumes, turkey, dairy and soy.

3. Exercise is the key

Exercise is important anyway. Staying in a high energy state instead of being brought down by your daily routine will help you be more inspired during the day and innately feel more motivated to workout.

4. Get some sleep

Dopamine is released once your body rests for a while and repairs tissues. Dopamine levels are high in the morning after a night of good sleep, which makes you aware and energetic.

5. Skip eating unhealthy fats

One should avoid eating saturated fats, which disrupts dopamine production in your body. Skip eating junk food, excessive oily foods and full-fat dairy.





