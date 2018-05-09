Mother's Day 2018: Special Deals And Offers To Take Your Mom Out For A Date!

Highlights
- Mother's Day 2018 is nearing and we all are looking to celebrate this day
- This day is celebrated to honour a mother's unconditional love and care
- This year, Mother's Day will be observed on 13th May, 2018
1. The Westin Gurgaon
The Westin Gurgaon is offering delightful offers for all mother-daughter duos on the occasion of Mother's Day throughout this week. The restaurant Seasonal Tastes calls for a treat for your mother in an indulgent and hearty poolside brunch. This Mother's Day, let the special lady in your life sip on some refreshing drinks while enjoying a complimentary foot massage.
When: 13th May, 2018
Where: The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi
Cost: INR 1,950 plus taxes
2. Radisson, Noida
Radisson Noida is preparing to pamper moms with special buffets at the restaurants, The Creative Kitchen and The Great Kebab Factory. While a lunch and dinner buffet will be complimentary for the lovely mothers, coming in with a family of four or above, there will be a 25 percent discount on tables. Enjoy the exquisite mocktails and bask in the comfort of foot massage. So, what's all the waiting for? This deal does call for a reservation!
When: 13th May, 2018
Where: The Creative Kitchen, Radisson Noida, Sector-55
Cost: INR 1699 plus taxes
Time: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Contact: 0120-4678888
3. Brewer Street
Get your mother or mother-in-law grooving at Brewer Street and treat her with some amazing food and drinks and get a flat 30 percent discount on the total bill. On this day, tell her how special she is and get the night started.
When: 13th May, 2018
Where: Brewer Street, Unit number 2001, 2nd Floor, ILD Trade Centre, Sohna-Gurgaon Road, Sector 47
Cost: INR 1500 plus taxes
Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am
Contact: 9999118716
4. Batli 29
One of Gurgaon Sector 29's popular pubs is set to make this Sunday, your mother's special day indeed. The pub is offering unlimited drinks to mothers, wherein you can choose from a range of cocktails, mocktails and house beer. The restaurant also offers a variety of north Indian, Italian and continental dishes. So, set a date night with your mother and tell her how special she is.
When: 13th May, 2018
Where: SCO-25, Leisure Valley Road, Gurugram, Haryana
Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am
Contact: 9599002507
5. Hotel Sahara Star
Hotel Sahara Star is calling all mother-child duos who love buffets. Offering lavish brunch buffet spread with a wide assortment of delicacies from around the globe and various live counters, all specially curated for this special day. Moreover, in order to commemorate this day, The Earth Plate, global cuisines restaurant at Hotel Sahara Star offers a 50 percent discount on your dining bill along with a special gift for all the mothers.
When: 13th May, 2018
Where: Opposite Domestic Airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Area, Vile Parle, Mumbai
Cost: INR 3,490 all-inclusive with alcohol and INR 2,490 all-inclusive without alcohol
6. Vivanta by Taj
Vivanta by Taj is all set to make you indulge in a vast and sumptuous brunch at Creo. Explore delightful delicacies like pork chop, matka chicken biryani, sigri ka gosht, home style fish curry, vegetable Thai green curry and much more. If sushi is your calling, they have an extensive range of sushi at the sushi counter. As if this wasn't mouth-watering enough, Creo will also be serving an endless spread of desserts including grandma's lemon verbena tart, cinnamon bundt cake, fresh mango tarts and verrine malai ghewar among others. So, go on and give your mother a rather grand treat.
When: 13th May, 2018
Where: Creo, Vivanta by Taj, Dwarka, New Delhi
Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm
Cost: INR 2,200 all-inclusive with mocktails and two pints of beer and INR 3,000 all-inclusive with unlimited alcohol
Contact: 9711097967
7. Bunta Bar Live
It's raining sangrias at Bunta Bar Live as it hosts a Sunday brunch and sundowner with several a la-carte and buffet options. Choicest sangrias will be on the house for all the mothers vising the restaurant through the day. Make this day super special; after all she deserves every bit of it!
When: 13th May, 2018
Where: Bunta Bar live, 76, Janpath Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am
Contact: 9899166008
So, what are you waiting for? Plan your Sunday already and thank your mommy bear in the most special way.