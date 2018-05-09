Mother's Day 2018: Special Deals And Offers To Take Your Mom Out For A Date!

Highlights Mother's Day 2018 is nearing and we all are looking to celebrate this day This day is celebrated to honour a mother's unconditional love and care This year, Mother's Day will be observed on 13th May, 2018

Mother's Day 2018 is nearing and we all are looking to celebrate this special day in some way or the other. This day is celebrated to honour a mother's unconditional love and care. This year, Mother's Day will be observed on 13th May, 2018 . If you have no idea, how to make your Mother's Day special, don't worry, we have your back. We have some amazing offers and deals that you will love. So, take some time out from your busy lives and ask your mom out and have a gala day out with her. We suggest some grand deals across Delhi NCR and Mumbai that you'd love to try out. Make sure you reserve your seats!

1. The Westin Gurgaon

The Westin Gurgaon is offering delightful offers for all mother-daughter duos on the occasion of Mother's Day throughout this week. The restaurant Seasonal Tastes calls for a treat for your mother in an indulgent and hearty poolside brunch. This Mother's Day, let the special lady in your life sip on some refreshing drinks while enjoying a complimentary foot massage.

When: 13th May, 2018

Where: The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

Cost: INR 1,950 plus taxes

Mother's Day 2018: Westin Gurgaon

2. Radisson, Noida

Radisson Noida is preparing to pamper moms with special buffets at the restaurants, The Creative Kitchen and The Great Kebab Factory. While a lunch and dinner buffet will be complimentary for the lovely mothers, coming in with a family of four or above, there will be a 25 percent discount on tables. Enjoy the exquisite mocktails and bask in the comfort of foot massage. So, what's all the waiting for? This deal does call for a reservation!

When: 13th May, 2018

Where: The Creative Kitchen, Radisson Noida, Sector-55

Cost: INR 1699 plus taxes

Time: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Contact: 0120-4678888



Mother's Day 2018: Radisson Noida

3. Brewer Street

Get your mother or mother-in-law grooving at Brewer Street and treat her with some amazing food and drinks and get a flat 30 percent discount on the total bill. On this day, tell her how special she is and get the night started.

When: 13th May, 2018

Where: Brewer Street, Unit number 2001, 2nd Floor, ILD Trade Centre, Sohna-Gurgaon Road, Sector 47

Cost: INR 1500 plus taxes

Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Contact: 9999118716



Mother's Day 2018: Brewer Street

4. Batli 29

One of Gurgaon Sector 29's popular pubs is set to make this Sunday, your mother's special day indeed. The pub is offering unlimited drinks to mothers, wherein you can choose from a range of cocktails, mocktails and house beer. The restaurant also offers a variety of north Indian, Italian and continental dishes. So, set a date night with your mother and tell her how special she is.

When: 13th May, 2018

Where: SCO-25, Leisure Valley Road, Gurugram, Haryana

Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Contact: 9599002507



Mother's Day 2018: Batli 29

5. Hotel Sahara Star

Hotel Sahara Star is calling all mother-child duos who love buffets. Offering lavish brunch buffet spread with a wide assortment of delicacies from around the globe and various live counters, all specially curated for this special day. Moreover, in order to commemorate this day, The Earth Plate, global cuisines restaurant at Hotel Sahara Star offers a 50 percent discount on your dining bill along with a special gift for all the mothers.

When: 13th May, 2018

Where: Opposite Domestic Airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Area, Vile Parle, Mumbai

Cost: INR 3,490 all-inclusive with alcohol and INR 2,490 all-inclusive without alcohol



Mother's Day 2018: Hotel Sahara Star

6. Vivanta by Taj

Vivanta by Taj is all set to make you indulge in a vast and sumptuous brunch at Creo. Explore delightful delicacies like pork chop, matka chicken biryani, sigri ka gosht, home style fish curry, vegetable Thai green curry and much more. If sushi is your calling, they have an extensive range of sushi at the sushi counter. As if this wasn't mouth-watering enough, Creo will also be serving an endless spread of desserts including grandma's lemon verbena tart, cinnamon bundt cake, fresh mango tarts and verrine malai ghewar among others. So, go on and give your mother a rather grand treat.

When: 13th May, 2018

Where: Creo, Vivanta by Taj, Dwarka, New Delhi

Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Cost: INR 2,200 all-inclusive with mocktails and two pints of beer and INR 3,000 all-inclusive with unlimited alcohol

Contact: 9711097967

Mother's Day 2018: Vivanta By Taj

7. Bunta Bar Live

It's raining sangrias at Bunta Bar Live as it hosts a Sunday brunch and sundowner with several a la-carte and buffet options. Choicest sangrias will be on the house for all the mothers vising the restaurant through the day. Make this day super special; after all she deserves every bit of it!

When: 13th May, 2018

Where: Bunta Bar live, 76, Janpath Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Contact: 9899166008



Mother's Day 2018: Bunta Bar

So, what are you waiting for? Plan your Sunday already and thank your mommy bear in the most special way.

Happy Mother's Day 2018!