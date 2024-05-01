Make Masala Dosa Like A Pro! 5 Essential Tips You Need To Follow

Tips to make perfect masala dosa at home. (Image Credit: iStock)

Dosa is undoubtedly one of the most popular South Indian dishes. It is super easy to make, crispy, and flavourful - what's not to like about it? Another reason people love it so much is because of the endless varieties there are to explore. Among the many, masala dosa enjoys huge popularity. Crispy dosa stuffed with masaledaar aloo filling makes this version truly one of its kind. However, many people find it challenging to make masala dosa at home. It may not be crispy enough or the aloo filling may not be as flavourful. You may even find your dosa easily cracking or sticking to the tawa. If this sounds relatable, this article will be of interest to you. Find below some easy tips that'll ensure your masala dosa turns out perfectly every time.

Indian Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Easy Tips For Making The Perfect Masala Dosa:

1. Get the batter right

The secret to making the perfect masala dosa lies in how well you make the batter. Dosa batter is typically prepared with urad dal and rice. When combining it, avoid adding too much water; this can alter the consistency of your batter, making it too thin. For the best results, aim to achieve a consistency that is neither too thin nor too thick. Also, remember to always ferment the batter before cooking.

2. Do not overfill the dosa

The aloo filling in masala dosa is what makes it so indulgent. We know you'd want to add extra, but you must avoid doing so. Why? It's because overfilling your dosa will naturally cause it to crack from the centre. And this will create a mess on your plate and spoil your dosa-eating experience. To avoid this, add only as much as required and enjoy your masala dosa the right way!

3. Use a non-stick tawa

The type of tawa you use to make your masala dosa makes a huge difference. It is advisable to always use a non-stick tawa while making it. If you use a regular one, your dosa batter will easily stick to the pan. Flipping the dosa can be a real task, and you won't be able to get to the stage where you stuff it with the filling. You must also sprinkle some water on the tawa before pouring the batter onto it.

4. Cook on the right flame

Another thing to keep in mind while making masala dosa is the flame on which you cook it. If you want your dosa to turn out perfectly crispy, ensure to cook it on a low-medium flame. This allows it to cook evenly and prevents it from burning. If you cook your dosa on a high flame, it will quickly cook on the outside but may still be undercooked from the inside.

5. Do not forget to add ghee

What is masala dosa without some ghee? While cooking it, do not forget to drizzle some around the dosa. This helps in crisping the edges of the dosa and also prevents it from sticking to the tawa. Not only this, but ghee will also give your masala dosa a rich flavour which you'll miss out on if you don't add enough ghee. However, don't go overboard with it either, as we don't want to make the dosa soggy.

Making masala dosa at home is not as difficult as it seems. Just keep the above-mentioned tips in mind, and you'll be able to make it like a pro every single time. Here's the perfect masala dosa recipe to get you started.