Indigestion Problem? Here's How Bay Leaf or Tej Patta Could Help Manage Your Tummy Troubles

Ever finished a plateful of biryani or delicious gravy dish and wondered what was that brown and slender leaf-like thing doing there? That leaf that you often chance upon is called bay leaf or tej patta and is an intrinsic part of Indian cooking. The strong pungent flavour of the leaves is a result of their volatile oils that come out when they are being cooked. In addition to rendering a delicious flavour to our curries, gravy, rice dishes and kadha, bay leaves are also loaded with healing and medicinal properties. They have good amount of vitamin A and C, as well as folic acid. It is known to be good for heart health, diabetes and even relieves stress and cold. One of the most common uses of bay leaf is to treat indigestion.

How Do Bay Leaves Help In Digestion?

Bay leaf could do wonders for your gastrointestinal system. Organic compounds found in bay leaves are effective for settling an upset stomach and soothe irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The unique enzymes present in these leaves help facilitate efficient digestion and metabolism of complex proteins. Bay leaves also help in elimination of toxins from the system, which further helps improve the digestion.

According to the book 'Healing Spices' by Dr. Bharat B. Aggarwal with Deborah Yost, "Bay leaf has been a traditional remedy to cure indigestion and stomach ulcers. Recently, researchers in Turkey found that bay leaf oil prevented stomach ulcers in rats. Other studies show it can aid digestion by stimulating the healthy secretion of stomach acids that break down food."

One of the best Ayurvedic remedies to manage indigestion through bay leaf is by having a simple bay leaf tea. 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, notes that bay leaf tea helps enliven gastric fire.

According to Ayurveda, when your digestive fire is doused, you may have hindered digestion and associated problems like gas, flatulence and acidity. Dr. Vasant Lad also gives an excellent recipe for making bay leaf tea at home. Steep half teaspoon crushed or ground bay leaf in a cup of hot water for about 10 minutes to make a tea. Add a pinch of cardamom and drink after eating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

