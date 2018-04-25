How To Keep Your Hair Healthy In Summer: Debunking Myths, Essential Tips and Food From using right serum to brushing in a proper way, there are many ways you can save your hair this harsh weather. Here are some tips, and myths you should know about hair care this summer.

Summer Tips for Beautiful Hair:



Arpit Jain, founder and Managing Director of Auraine Botanicals, suggests tips to keep your hair healthy:



1. Hair serum: Always apply hair serum with finger tips and don't apply it too close to the scalp to avoid oily look.



2. Hair Wash: Wash your hair twice or thrice a week to retain essential oils. Make sure you oil your hair often too.Wash your hair with warm water (neither too hot and nor too cold) to avoid frizz and damaged hair.



3. Brushing: Brush your hair often. It is advised to brush your hair in balancing manner so that too much of brushing does not distribute oil all over your hair.



4. Dry shampoo: If you don't have time to wash your hair regularly then dry shampoo will help in hair to not look greasy and matte.



5. Tie your hair: Tie your hair when you sleep and when you go out in the sun or dust. Leaving your hair open all the time increases risk of damage. This prevents your hair from the further damage.





Beware Of These Myths



Vibhoar, Director of NEU Salonz, busts some myths that can help you to get healthy hair this summer.





1. Cutting your hair regularly makes it grow faster: If you want to go for a cool haircut go ahead, but to think that it would ensure good hair growth, you may not be entirely right. Hair grows from the root, and the body cannot detect when it has been cut (shaving, plucking or tweezing is a different story). Cutting the hair removes split ends which help the hair stay more aligned and look healthier.



2. Be rough while shampooing: Go easy on your hair while shampooing. You don't really have to be rough to get the lather going. Your hair is delicate when it is wet, so be gentle. Massaging your shampoo in with soft, circular movements is a good way to go.



3. Dying your hair may result in damage: According to experts, bleaching hair can dry it out and damage it however there are plenty of nourishing treatments to help replenish hair. Good quality, hydrating shampoos and conditioners will keep your hair conditioned.



4. Stress contributes to hair loss: Now this is one of the true facts amongst the many hearsays, but there is a twist. Types of hair loss associated with high stress are typically telogen effluvium, a "resting phase" in which hair follicles stop growing, and alopecia areata, patchy hair loss. Both of which are temporary, reversible, and easily treated with topical or oral solutions to jumpstart the recovery process.



Foods To Eat For Thick And Strong Hair



1. Eggs



You hair is made up of protein, therefore it is important to ensure that you have enough protein in your diet. Protein is the building block of hair and eggs are one of the richest natural sources of protein that you should add to your diet.



2. Leafy greens



Deficiency of iron in the body have been linked to cause hair loss. When your body is running low on iron, oxygen and nutrients are not getting transported to the hair roots and follicles adequately which can inhibit growth and make your strands weak. Load up on spinach, broccoli, and kale.



3. Citrus Fruits



Your body requires Vitamin C for iron absorption therefore; you need to add citrus fruits to your diet. Nutritionists recommend that one lime per day is enough to get your daily dose of Vitamin C. Just make yourself a chilled glass of nimbu paani (with honey or a healthy alternative to refined sugar) and you're sorted. You could also opt for oranges.



4. Nuts and Seeds for Omega-3 Fatty Acids



Omega-3 fatty acids nourish the hair and support thickening. Since your body cannot produce these healthy fats, you need to derive them from your diet. Almonds and walnuts are really high in Omega-3 fatty acids.





Add these foods to your duet and see your hair shine through all the troubles.



(With Inputs IANS)







