Early Baldness Can Trigger Risk of Heart Disease: 5 Heart-Friendly Foods You Must Include In your Diet

Are you losing hair? Or facing premature graying? You may have a reason to worry, not just about your lost hair but for your possibly deteriorating heart health too. Male pattern baldness and premature graying, may prove to be a severe risk factor for heart disease in men under 40, suggests a new study.The European Society of Cardiology's study, that is set to be read at the Cardiological Society of India's annual conference, examined more than 2,000 young men in India. The findings revealed, that several men had coronary artery disease were prematurely bald or grey than men with a full head of hair.

The team studied 790 men under 40 who had coronary artery disease and 1,270 healthy men of a similar age, who acted as a control group. For the study, the team took clinical history of all the participants. These participants were then marked on their levels of male pattern baldness - the common type of hair loss that develops in most men at some stage - and hair whitening. The findings were then correlated with the severity of heart disease symptoms.

It was found that men with the heart condition were more likely to have gone prematurely grey - 50% compared with 30% of the healthy group - more than five times the risk of the control group. The findings also revealed, that the heart condition group were also more likely to have male pattern baldness - 49% against 27% of those in the healthy group - a 5.6 times greater risk. Yet obesity was associated with only a fourfold increased risk of the disease.

The possible reason could be the process of biological ageing, which may be faster in certain patients, which is reflected in hair changes, said one of the principal investigators of the study Dr. Kamal Sharma.

Similar correlations had been made before, in previous studies too and the link must be studied in greater detail. But ageing and hair graying are factors you can't modify. Whereas you can modify your lifestyle and risk factors such as high cholesterol and blood pressure and they must be given their due emphasis.

You can manage a significant part of your heart health with the kind of diet you take too. These heart-friendly foods must make way to your diet today.

1. Oats: Oats are said to contain a type of fiber that helps to bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol.

2. Nuts: These nuts have high amounts of unsaturated fats, which is good for the heart as it helps in reducing the inflammation of the arteries. A handful of nuts every day, would help keep heart problems at bay.

3. Berries: These fruits are packed with antioxidants and help to significantly reduce blood pressure. They also boost the good HDL cholesterol levels, and thus help in your endeavour towards a healthy heart.

4. Salmon: Go for salmon, a cold-water fish that boasts of abundant amounts of omega 3 fatty acids, which are great to promote a healthy heart.

5. Legumes: Legumes are great for the heart and have antioxidants, proteins and fiber. They are also a great source to get your folate requirement from and also help in increasing the platelet activity.

A good and balanced diet can go a long way in making sure your heart remains strong and healthy.