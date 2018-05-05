5 Foods To Avoid Magnesium Deficiency

1. Avocados
This magnesium-rich fruit can be savoured in the form of dip, salads and desserts as well. Apart from being abundantly rich in magnesium, avocados are packed with the goodness of potassium as well.
2. Tofu
If you happen to be a vegetarian who relies on tofu for protein requirement, then you have more reasons to rejoice. Tofu is said to have high amounts of this particular mineral. You can add it in salads or in your regular meals as well.
3. Tuna
Tuna is an excellent source of omega-3 fats, vitamin D and magnesium. You can enjoy this nutrient-dense food in a variety of dishes. It can be savoured baked or steamed; however, one must avoid canned tuna as it contains good portions of salt.
4. Spinach
Spinach, being a green-leafy vegetable, is power-packed with the goodness of magnesium. Apart from this, it provides with a good dose of iron as well, which makes it a perfect superfood. You can have it raw, cooked or steamed.
5. Dark Chocolate
This one's for all the chocolate lovers out there. Dark chocolate is said to be a powerhouse of magnesium. Apart from giving you an instant energy boost, dark chocolate may provide you with a good dose of magnesium as well as antioxidants.