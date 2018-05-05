5 Foods To Avoid Magnesium Deficiency

In order to be healthy, it is essential to maintain a proper balanced diet. A balanced diet aims at covering all the important macro-nutrients like carbohydrates, protein, fats along with micro-nutrients that include various vitamins and minerals. A lack of any of these can lead to deficiency, which can cause a host of problems. One of the most important minerals in our body is magnesium. Magnesium is known to be responsible for various biochemical reactions in the body that impact metabolism, immune functions, blood pressure to name a few. It is of utmost importance to include foods in your diet that are rich in magnesium; a lack of which can cause symptoms like nausea, weakness, irritability etc. Other symptoms may include muscle cramps, anxiety, irregular heartbeats, fatigue and insomnia. In order to avoid the same, you can include these five foods in your daily diet. Read on to know more about them.This magnesium-rich fruit can be savoured in the form of dip, salads and desserts as well. Apart from being abundantly rich in magnesium, avocados are packed with the goodness of potassium as well.If you happen to be a vegetarian who relies on tofu for protein requirement, then you have more reasons to rejoice. Tofu is said to have high amounts of this particular mineral. You can add it in salads or in your regular meals as well.Tuna is an excellent source of omega-3 fats, vitamin D and magnesium. You can enjoy this nutrient-dense food in a variety of dishes. It can be savoured baked or steamed; however, one must avoid canned tuna as it contains good portions of salt.Spinach, being a green-leafy vegetable, is power-packed with the goodness of magnesium. Apart from this, it provides with a good dose of iron as well, which makes it a perfect superfood. You can have it raw, cooked or steamed.This one's for all the chocolate lovers out there. Dark chocolate is said to be a powerhouse of magnesium. Apart from giving you an instant energy boost, dark chocolate may provide you with a good dose of magnesium as well as antioxidants.