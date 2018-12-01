3 Interesting Ways To Add More Sesame Seeds In Your Diet

Sesame seeds need no introduction. They are widely used in various cuisines across the world. The pearly white, flat, and tiny seeds are readily available in well-stocked markets. Not only do they enhance the texture of the dish, but also make the entire culinary experience even more enjoyable with their subtle earthy flavour. Sesame seeds also come packed with a lot of health benefits. However, the oily seeds do not have a long shelf life.

If you are looking for more ways to include sesame seeds in your daily diet, we're here to help.



Use Them In Salads

Add a crunch to your veggie or fruit salads by throwing in some toasted sesame seeds. Pair them with fried garlic and steamed spinach to up the nutritional value of your meal. You can also use them instead of breadcrumbs on pan-fried chicken.

Add Them In Soups and Ice Creams

Give a twist to your regular soups and desserts like ice creams by sprinkling in some toasted sesame seeds. Be it lentil soup or tomato soup, sesame seeds are sure to complement both of them.

Use Them In Seasonings

As per the book, 'Healing Spice' by Bharat B. Aggarwal, Ph D with Debora Yost, "Make a seasoning for grilled meats by combining 2 tablespoons of black and white seeds, 2 tablespoons of coarse salt, 1 teaspoon of hot pepper flakes, and lots of cracked black peppercorns."

So what are you waiting for? Make the most of these tiny seeds by adding them in your diet!



