Zoho CEO Pays Tribute To His Father Who Died At 81: ''A Role Model For All Of Us''

Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu paid tribute to his father who died at the age of 81. In a post on X, the Zoho CEO said that his father Sambamurthy Vembu was ailing for some time and he ''fought till the very end.'' His last rites were performed in his ancestral village of Olugachery in Tanjavur district on Sunday.

''My father Shri Sambamurthy Vembu passed away today. He was 81 and was ailing for some time. He had strong willpower and fought till the very end but the body didn't cooperate. He was the role model for all of us siblings and his grandchildren, leading a very simple life. That example will always be with us.

By his wishes, we will perform his last rites in our ancestral village of Olugachery in Tanjavur district, tomorrow. If you want to remember him, please perform annadhanam in his memory,'' Mr Vembu wrote in a tweet on June 22.

My father Shri Sambamurthy Vembu passed away today. He was 81 and was ailing for some time. He had strong will power, fought till the very end but the body didn't cooperate.



He was the role model for all of us siblings and his grandchildren, leading a very simple life. That… pic.twitter.com/Y0ERr7Ae78 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) June 22, 2024

Notably, Mr Vembu worked as a stenographer in the Madras High Court and retired as the head of the private assistants section.

Several users mourned his loss and paid rich tributes to senior Vembu. Many also shared their experience of meeting and interacting with him. One user wrote, ''Sorry to hear. He had a huge impact on the world as you can see by the numbers of likes and comments here. Sending love to you and your family!''

Another commented, ''A contented man and very elevated soul. He came home to bless me years back and I went and took his blessings recently. Had a fulfilled life. Om shanti.''

A third said, ''My daughter had the privilege of interacting with Sri S Vembu. He was so kind that from that point she used to refer to him as Vembu Thatha. He wrote a note that he was grateful to lord Rama for his health. Om Shanti!''

A fourth added, ''I had the privilege of spending some quality time with Ayya Shri. Sambamurthy Vembu avl, a couple of months ago. A man of utmost simplicity, humility and indomitable energy! His kindness and smile were infectious! The entire Vembu family shunned any form of luxury and I could see where it comes from. May the content and elated soul RIP! Om Shanti''