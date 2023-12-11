Palestine Supporters Call For Zara Boycott After New Campaign. Here's Why

The images from the campaign are being widely compared to scenes from the Hamas-Israel conflict

Fashion giant Zara is under scrutiny following the release of its latest ad campaign, which has triggered a wave of anger on social media. The images from the campaign are being widely compared to scenes from the Hamas-Israel conflict, leading to accusations of insensitivity.

The contentious ad features model Kristen McMenamy carrying a mannequin draped in white cloth, a striking image that some argue bears a resemblance to photographs showing the aftermath of the conflict in Israel and Palestine. Other pictures in the campaign show the model inside a wooden box.

Although the primary focus of the advertisement is on promoting the jacket worn by Kristen, social media users drew parallels between her standing in the wooden box and numerous pictures of coffins circulating online. Some also pointed out that the ad campaign showing the plywood boards resembled the map of Palestine.

A user shared a side-by-side image comparing a sufferer from the Israel-Hamas conflict with the Zara ad.

Don't tell me this is a coincidence

The hashtag #BoycottZara is now trending on X, formerly Twitter. “Marketing over a #genocide. New low. Our pain isn't for sale. Shame @ZARA. #boycottZara,” a comment read.

A few called it “beyond disgusted.”

“Using genocide of the people in Palestine for your campaign? I will never, ever, buy anything from Zara, ever again. This is absolutely cruel, heartless and evil. Mocking more than 20 thousand deaths of Palestinian people for a freaking campaign?? #BOYCOTTZARA,” a person wrote on X.

I am beyond disgusted. Using genocide of the people in Palestine for your campaign? I will never, ever, buy anything from Zara, ever again. This is absolutely cruel, heartless and evil. Mocking more than 20 thousand deaths of Palestinian people for a freaking campaign??

Following the release of a controversial campaign, people dug up Zara's Head designer Vanessa Perilman's previous message to Palestinian model Qaher Harhash on Instagram.

“Maybe if your people were educated, then they wouldn't blow up hospitals and schools that Israel helped to pay for in Gaza. Israelis don't teach children to hate nor throw stones at soldiers as your people do,” Perilman said in 2021.

"Maybe if your people were educated then they wouldn't blow up the hospitals and schools that Israel helped to pay for in Gaza"



- Vanessa Perilman, Zara head designer

As of now, the brand has not released any official statement addressing the situation.