''Yum'': US Ambassador Relishes Hyderabadi Food Prepared By 5-Star Hotel Chef

Indian cuisine is a potpourri of flavours, colours and has a rich history that goes back a thousand years. Indian food, as a whole, offers a range of flavours, aromas, textures, and taste sensations that are unmatchable. That's why Eric Garcetti, the newly-appointed US Ambassador to India, can't seem to get enough of desi dishes. Mr. Garcetti recently shared a video of him and his colleagues enjoying authentic Hyderabadi food prepared by a five-star hotel chef.

In the video shared by US Consulate General Hyderabad, the diplomat, and his associates are seen relishing dishes like dakhni chowgra, Hyderabadi gosht biryani, and khubani ka meetha.

''I can't travel to a new place without trying some of the local fares! Big thanks to Chef Shivneet Pohoja from the ITC Kohenur's Dum Pukht restaurant for a delicious sampling of dakhni chowgra, Hyderabadi gosht biryani, and khubani ka meetha. Yum!'' he wrote while retweeting the video.

Watch it here:

I can't travel to a new place without trying some of the local fare! Big thanks to Chef Shivneet Pohoja from the ITC Kohenur's Dum Pukht restaurant for a delicious sampling of dakhni chowgra, Hyderabadi gosht biryani, and khubani ka meetha. Yum! https://t.co/6jJUG30X80 — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) June 6, 2023

Twitter users were delighted to see the diplomat praising Indian food.

One user wrote, ''Lovely Mr. Ambassador. It's so fulfilling to see your passion and interest to enjoy the culture and cuisine to its core. There so much to learn from you.I have become a fan of you. Pls don't forget to enjoy mangoes, you get the best Mangoes in Hyd. Also pls post the pics.''

Some also suggested more places for Mr Garcetti to visit. Another wrote, ''If you want to explore the cuisines of India dear Ambassador visit the state guest houses in Chanakya Puri. Odisha bhawan, Assam House, Tripura Bhawan etc. Also, there's a place called Yashwant Palace in Chanakya Puri where they serve you Indo-Chinese food. You'll love it @USAmbIndia''.

A third added, ''Thank you for endorsing Indian culture in the form of Foods.''

Last month, Mr Garcetti paid a visit to the iconic Charminar and savored a cup of tea while admiring the monument. During his visit, Ambassador Garcetti made a stop at the famous Nimrah Cafe, which is famous for its Irani chai and Osmania biscuits.

Notably, Mr Garcetti was credentialed as the 26th US ambassador to India by President Droupadi Murmu on May 11, 2023. After serving on the Los Angeles City Council for 12 years, Ambassador Garcetti won the election in 2013 as the youngest mayor in the city's history, as per an ANI report.