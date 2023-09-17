YouTuber And Actor Prajakta Koli Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Vrishank Khanal. See Post

The couple has been holidaying in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

YouTuber Mostlysane AKA Prajakta Koli has announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal. The 30-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle to share the happy news with a picture with Mr Khanal while flaunting her engagement ring.

"@vrishankkhanal is now my ex boyfriend," Ms Koli wrote in the caption.

The couple has been holidaying in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See the post here:

Congratulatory messages flooded the comments section. Actor Anil Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations!!! Always JugJuggJeeyo."

"Omg congratulations god bless," actor Gauahar Khan wished the couple.

"Congratulations," actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote.

Several fans also congratulated the newly-engaged couple. "Congratulations to both of you for this new chapter !! I'm so happy to see this."

"Whattttttt Omg Congratulations," another user wrote.

"Awww congratulations cutumsss, dil khush," the third user wrote.

Prajakta Koli, a popular YouTuber and content creator, famously starred as Dimple Ahuja in the Netflix series Mismatched, alongside Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade. She also featured in the second season of the popular web series that was released on streaming giant Netflix last year.

Prajakta Koli made her Bollywood debut with the 2022 hit Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul. The film was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.