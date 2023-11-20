'You Don't Give Up On Family': Virat Kohli's Sister Stands By India After World Cup Loss

Virat Kohli and sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra.

The Indian cricket team's dream of lifting the trophy of the Cricket World Cup 2023 ended on a sour note, as Australia secured a comfortable victory in the final, and won the title for the sixth time in their history. Indian cricket team, who was undefeated throughout the semi-finals, was left heartbroken. Mohammed Siraj couldn't control his tears as Australia hit the winning runs while the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and others were dejected. Amid this, Virat Kohli's sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, penned a beautiful note for her brother, who also emerged as the Player of the Tournament.

The post was jointly shared by Virat Kohli's sister and brother Vikas Kohli. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “I know we all expected a different result but we are with you TEAM INDIA because you don't give up on your family when they fall. In fact thats the time we support them.” She added in the caption, “Virat you have made us so so proud that there is nothing more that we could ask for love you # Proud forever.”

Since being shared, her post has amassed over 22,000 likes.

“Virat, you broke records but never our heart. You are a king. Your game is royalty,” said a user.

“Please tell virat that we are so proud of him. And we love him,” added a person.

A third person added, “Please convey to Virat that we love him and support him no matter what. The fans stand rock solid with him. We hope he plays for a long time.”

“Chin up boys! You played like champions!” remarked a third user.

Meanwhile, a picture of a heartbroken Virat Kohli hugging his wife Anushka Sharma after the game has gone viral on social media. In the picture, she is trying to comfort the star cricketer.

The cricketer scored a 63-ball 54 before being dismissed by Australia skipper Pat Cummins. Even his dismissal at the time sent shockwaves across the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, leaving even Anushka stunned.

Chasing a target of 241 runs, Australia rode on Travis Head's 120-ball 137 to clinch their 6th ODI World Cup title.

