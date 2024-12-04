Manu Bhaker To Nancy Tyagi, Here Are 5 Indian Women Who Scripted History In 2024

The year 2024 witnessed Indian women setting several records in different skills, sports, and other activities. From Manu Bhaker becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting to Squadron Leader Mohana Singh becoming the first woman fighter pilot to join the 'Made in India' LCA Tejas fighter jet's squadron, these women broke barriers, overcame challenges and paved the path for future generations. Now, as the year 2024 comes to an end, here are 5 Indian women who left a lasting impact in numerous fields.

5 women trailblazers of 2024

Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker scripted history in 2024 by becoming the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games. The 22-year-old won her first Olympic medal when she clinched a bronze in the women's individual 10m air pistol final. Ms Bhaker, along with her partner Sarabjot Singh, also earned the country another bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games by defeating Korean pair Wonho Lee and Jin ye Ohin in the mixed team 10m air pistol match.

"I am extremely overwhelmed by the support and wishes that have been coming in. Winning 2 bronze medals in a single edition of Olympics is a dream come true. This achievement is not just mine but belongs to everyone who has believed in me and supported me along the way. I couldn't have done it without the unwavering support of everyone," Ms Bhaker said after her victory.

"Competing and performing at the biggest stage for my country is a moment of immense pride and joy," she added.

Avani Lekhara

Avani Lekhara, one of India's most decorated Paralympians, is a testament to resilience, determination, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. This year, she made her mark in history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paralympics.

At the 2024 Paralympic Games held in Paris, Ms Lekhara clinched a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle final. She first brought the country laurels at the Tokyo Paralympics by becoming the first Indian female Paralympian to win two medals - a gold and a bronze - in a single event.

"It feels very nice to win another gold medal for my country and to defend my title, very nice," Ms Lekhara said after winning the gold medal this year at Paris Paralympics.

Nancy Tyagi

Delhi-based fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi made headlines this year with her Cannes Film Festival debut. Ms Tyagi, a self-taught fashion designer and content creator, hails from Uttar Pradesh. She gained global recognition when she wore self-stitched and self-designed avant-garde outfits to the prestigious film festival's 77th edition.

"The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me," she said in an Instagram post.

Notably, this year, Ms Tyagi also claimed the top spot on Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2024 list.

Mohana Singh

Squadron Leader Mohana Singh made history this year by becoming the first woman fighter pilot to join the elite 18 'Flying Bullets' squadron, operating India's indigenously 'Made in India' LCA Tejas fighter jet's squadron. Ms Singh was part of 'Tarang Shakti' exercise in Jodhpur, where she was part of the historic flight by three Vice Chiefs of the three forces.

Notably, Ms Singh was part of the first group of three women who became fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force. In September 2024, she shattered glass ceilings once again by achieving this groundbreaking milestone. Her remarkable feat underscores the Indian Air Force's commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

Sadhna Saxena Nair

This year, Lieutenant General Sadhna Saxena Nair became the first woman to be appointed the Director General of Medical Services. She was also the first woman to serve as the Director of General Hospital Services (Armed Forces) as well as the first woman to be the Principal Medical Officer of the Western Air Command.

Lt Gen Nair holds multiple qualifications including a postgraduate degree in Family Medicine and diplomas in maternal and child health. She even trained in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Warfare with the Israeli Defence Forces and Military Medical Ethics with the Swiss Armed Forces in Spiez, Switzerland.

For her meritorious service, she has been awarded the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Western Air Command (WAC) as well as the Vishisht Seva Medal by the Hon'ble President of India.